Washington witness photographs 'fireball' UFO sitting on lake

Roger Marsh

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

A Washington witness at Manson reported watching and photographing a “fireball light” sitting on a lake at about 8:05 p.m. on June 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“My wife and I were sitting on our deck looking out at Lake Chelan when we noticed a bright light sitting stationary on the water,” the reporting witness stated. “The light looked like a giant bonfire in the middle of the lake but without the smoke.”

The witness said the light seemed to change shape.

“The light was orange and yellow and changed shape as we watched it, almost like a flame changing shape as it burns.”

The witness had a second encounter.

“This light appeared at the same time and in the same place two nights in a row. I thought it was a reflection from the sun but the sun was setting in the west and we were looking south. After 20-30 minutes the light disappeared.”

Manson is an unincorporated community in Chelan County, WA, population 1,468. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).

Lake ChelanCredit: Wikipedia Commons

Recent Coverage

I recently covered a case where the object also appeared to be right at the lake level in the story Alabama Kayaker reports being followed by bright sphere UFO.

Similar Reports

Many UFO cases are reported from campsites where people are typically outdoors a lot, according to data from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database. The following similar report is from my book, UFO Cases of Interest: 2018 Edition.

Saucer UFO hovers over Wyoming campsite

Midwest, WY.Credit: Google

A Wyoming witness at Midwest reported watching a green, glowing ball about the size of a basketball hovering near a campsite, according to testimony in MUFON Case 95874.

The witness was camped 15 miles west of Midwest and was staying in a canvas tent at 9:53 p.m. on October 16, 2018.

“I couldn’t sleep and was sitting in my truck when I saw two large, saucer-shaped craft moving vertically in unison on the horizon,” the witness stated.“I then noticed a green glowing object about the size of a baseball, within 50 yards of me. There was something resembling a bag of about two feet in length below the ball, but I could never get a clear look at it.”

The witness watched this object which was moving within 40 to 400 yards of the tent for nearly one hour.

“I tried repeatedly to figure out what this object was doing, with no success. It would go from hovering to vibrating to moving very fast, seemingly at random and with no discernable purpose. I remember saying aloud to myself, ‘this cannot be real.’ As if it heard me or read my thought, it immediately moved east approximately 400 yards, then returned to hover over me at approximately 40 yards.”

The witness recalls the object’s movement as a “blur.”

“I remember saying aloud, ‘okay, you're not fake.’ It hovered there for a moment, and this was the only time during the encounter that I felt uneasy or threatened. Shortly thereafter it returned to its random movements.”

The witness then returned to the tent to wake up a hunting partner, but with no luck.

“I returned to my truck and this is where my memory stops. I woke up in my sleeping bag the next morning. My hunting partner asked if I’d tried to wake him by saying something about lights. I told him it was nothing, just a meteor. At that point, I was sure he wouldn’t believe me. I have a feeling of losing time and memory. My eyes were irritated and red for two days afterward. My throat and mouth were extremely sore for four or five days, and my lower lip appeared burned, turning white, then peeling, with five small scabs on it. My ears also rang for several days. I have never had any previous UFO experiences and this episode has left me quite unnerved.”

Wyoming MUFON State Director Richard Beckwith and Field Investigator Gregory Vasquez closed this case as an Unknown – Other.

“Based on the initial witness statement, two large saucer craft were first seen, then a green orb that moved quickly from 40 to 400 feet from the witness,” Beckwith and Vasquez stated in their report. “The area was reported to be about 15 miles west of Midwest, WY, which is both remote and isolated. The time of the sighting is roughly approximated to be 9:35 p.m. for the purpose of weather data, due to the report stating that the friend of the witness was sleeping in the tent at the time. There are a number of airports around that area, and without further information from the witness, the two saucer-like craft cannot be verified as potential conventional aircraft or unknown aerial vehicles (UAVs). The focus of this investigation is based on the green object or orb, which was close to the witness and therefore likely better identified by him. Due to the remoteness of the location and the close proximity to the witness, the object was not likely a drone, which would be heard.

“The physical effects may be coincidental to the sighting, but without further discussion with the witness, are not able to be verified. Based on the submitted description of the green object or orb, the disposition of the case is Unknown – Other.”

Midwest is a town in Natrona County, Wyoming, population 404.

