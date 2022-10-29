Studies back PA witness claiming alien abduction caused psychic abilities

Triangle UFO illustration. National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

A Pennsylvania witness at Elizabethtown reported a series of childhood alien abductions that seemed to cause “unique abilities” including prophetic dreams and premonitions that occurred through adulthood, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

According to the 2006 publication, “A Report on the Demographics and Beliefs of Alien Abduction Experiencers,” by Stephanie Kelley-Romano, published in the Journal of UFO Studies, by the J. Allen Hynek Center for UFO Studies, PSI abilities are one of the “most striking relationships” between Alien Abduction Experiencers (AAEs) and psychic abilities.

“I know this is hard to say,” the reporting witness stated, “but it took me a long time to tell my wife. I think something happened to me when I was nine and when I was 17.

“There were these shadowy creatures, small, about four feet with three long fingers and they had big black oval eyes. I also remember a bright blue light and like I was floating out of my house up into the sky.

“But I feel like they did something, put something in my nose. I would get severe nosebleeds after this. And I would get this weird triangular pattern of dots on different parts of my body every so often.

“I believe I was abducted as a child and I remember being scared at night. I was afraid to tell my parents because I didn’t think they believed me. I want to get hypnotized to see what really happened. I swear to god after that, I had dreams that came true. I also had some other unique abilities, nothing awesome, but would get premonitions and my wife can back me up on this. I’ll take a lie detector test also to prove it, whatever you need, but I still want to know what they did to me and I still feel like they are watching me,

“I do have 0 negative blood. Also, I was afraid to tell anyone for so long now. I don’t care if people think I’m crazy or not. I know what I saw.”

The Kelley-Romano study addresses abductees having extrasensory perception (ESP).

“Although a full 50 percent of the general population generally report they believe in ESP, an overwhelming 93.8 percent of those in the current study claim to actually possess some sort of psychic ability—ESP, clairvoyance, precognition, or psychokinesis.”

In his book, Abduction, by the late Dr. John Mack, M.D., a Harvard professor, he discusses an abduction witness, Joe, a 43-year-old psychotherapist.

“Like many people with a history of alien abduction, Joe had many unexplained childhood nosebleeds.” (Abduction, Charles Scribner’s Sons, NY, 1994, page 179.)

Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).

Personal Experiences

I discuss my personal abduction experiences as a child in my book, Sacred Dialogue: Tuning into Mother Nature's Universal Broadcast Band. Having experienced prophetic dreams, ESP, and constant nosebleeds myself, the following is a summation I make on page 27.

"The only paranormal consequence that the impact of my nighttime fantasies had on my very real personal life is that I seemed to have developed during this same period an odd quality of life that I quickly discovered was not shared by those around me.

"Despite the unsettling way in which I was removed from normalcy and tossed into this nether world, there was an experience in the darkness – real or imagined makes no difference – of being somehow outside my body, of moving about in the universe in unknown ways, and of interacting with thinking beings telepathically.

"Despite where you stand on the explanation side – fact or fantasy – does not matter. The experience changed the roots of who I was and caused me to think and feel and listen in ways never imagined before the experience."