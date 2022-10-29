Mesquite, NV

Nevada witness says cone-shaped UFO left smoke ring behind

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qwe3i_0irUP02a00
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

STORY UPDATE: It looks like this object is the NASA Atlas V rocket. Photos from NASA match what we are seeing here.

A Nevada witness at Mesquite reported watching a cone-shaped object that left behind a smoke ring at about 11 p.m. on June 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“Was with a group of nine people at Cabin Canyon when this appeared suddenly and seemingly out of nowhere,” the reporting witness stated. “We were on a night ride in our UTV vehicles.

“As it moved to the east-northeast, it left behind a smoke ring which expanded and then dissipated. At first, I thought it might be a meteor but it did not move that fast.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sQZOc_0irUP02a00
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

The witness could not estimate the altitude.

“As it moved it did not seem to gain altitude, just distance from its original sighting point. It could have been a launch of a test vehicle but no other vehicle was sighted.”

Mesquite is a city in Clark County, NV, population 20,471. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36glmV_0irUP02a00
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

The Cone Shape

Past reports of the cone shape, in some cases, have turned out to be known military objects, according to MUFON data.

The following similar report is from my book, UFO Cases of Interest: 2018 Edition.

Cone UFO described under 300 feet over Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a6Zyf_0irUP02a00
Witness illustration.Credit: Mutual UFO Network (MUFON)

A Colorado witness at Highlands Ranch reported watching a silent, cone-shaped object under 300 feet, according to testimony in MUFON Case 94983.

The witness was in the backyard with dogs at 9:42 p.m. on September 17, 2018.

“Noticed the object because its three lights faced straight down,” the witness stated. “It had a dome/cylinder-shaped top with a flat bottom and the flat bottom is where the lights were. It was so low that that is what first caught my attention. Then I realized it made no sound at all. It was way too big to be a drone and too small to be a plane/jet. Did not make noise at all so not a helicopter. I watched it fly northeast towards Denver and then it suddenly switched direction moving up then down. Then it just disappeared. Although there were clouds in the sky there was nothing right above it or in front of it and I could see it really well because of the Denver lights lighting up the sky. It just disappeared. It was one of the scariest experiences and confusing experiences I've ever had.”

Colorado MUFON Field Investigators Richard Evans and Deborah Evans closed this case as an Unknown Aerial Vehicle.

“The object observed was unique in its shape, lighting, and movement with a lack of sound and unknown propulsion,” Evans and Evans stated in their report. “A balloon is ruled out because the object was traveling opposite of prevailing winds.”

Highlands Ranch is a census-designated place in Douglas County, Colorado, population 96,713.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# UAP# Nevada UFO# UFO Photo# Cone UFO

Comments / 0

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
1755 followers

More from Roger Marsh

Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in place

A Nevada witness at Las Vegas reported watching a hovering, teardrop-shaped object the size of “half a football field” at about 2:36 a.m. on May 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Catoosa, OK

Oklahoma witness says glowing sphere UFO crossed over I-44

The witnesses were driving eastbound on the I-44 approaching the Verdigris River.Credit: Google. An Oklahoma witness at Verdigris reported watching a glowing sphere-shaped UFO as it passed over I-44 at about 9:14 p.m. on May 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Austin, TX

Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Texas witness at Austin reported watching and photographing two large, dark, triangle-shaped objects that hovered nearby at about 10 p.m. on May 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Hendersonville, TN

Tennessee witness says pulsing UFO approached as close as 20 feet

A Tennessee witness at Hendersonville reported watching a white light that flashed three times periodically as it moved as close as 20 feet and 20 feet above the ground at about 9 p.m. on May 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Surprise, AZ

Multiple 'cloaking' boomerang UFOs cross over Arizona town

An Arizona witness at Surprise reported watching four boomerang-shaped objects that appeared to be cloaking themselves at about 11:54 p.m. on May 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Florida State

Florida and California are top UFO reporting states for October 2022

Witness illustration in Case 131630a.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) Florida and California were tied in October 2022 as having the most UFO reports in the U.S., according to statistics from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) November 2022 newsletter.

Read full story
Carrollton, GA

Georgia witness says sphere-shaped UFOs may emerge from backyard 'portal'

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Georgia witness at Carrollton reported watching and photographing a bright, sphere-shaped object at about 11:29 p.m. on May 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Witness says giant triangle-shaped UFO moved over highly populated CA neighborhood

Witness illustration.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Northridge reported watching a large, triangle-shaped object at about 9:40 p.m. on May 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear often

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Pennsylvania witness at Renton (Plum) reported watching and photographing orb-shaped objects near the ground level at about 3:53 a.m. on May 3, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
2 comments

Airline captain reports two UFOs at high altitude over North Carolina

A Southwest Airlines 737-700.Credit: Wikipedia Commons. An airline captain flying over North Carolina air space reported two circular-shaped objects flying at high altitudes and making sharp maneuvers at about 1:30 a.m. on May 2, 2022. according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
San Miguel, CA

California National Guardsman says UFO made impossible 90-degree turns

Witness created this map to show object direction.Credit: Google. A California witness at San Miguel reported watching a fast-moving, sphere-shaped object make impossible directional changes instantly at about 4 a.m. on May 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
1 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania family reports late-night creature encounter after UFO lands

The witness was in Pennsylvania about 40 miles from the New York border.Credit: Google. A Pennsylvania witness driving with family near the New York border reported a late-night encounter with a large, disc-shaped object and non-human creatures at about 1:30 a.m. on May 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
2 comments
Duson, LA

Louisiana witness illustrates unknown objects crossing night sky silently

Witness illustration.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Louisiana witness at Duson reported watching a cigar-shaped object and a square-shaped object crossing the sky under 100 feet at about 9:30 p.m. on June 29, 2022, according to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
27 comments
California State

Hovering, glowing UFOs photographed over California sky

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Spring Valley reported watching and photographing a series of glowing objects hovering in the night sky at about 10:17 p.m. on June 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Titusville, FL

UFO made very fast entrance and exit says Florida witness

The witness was traveling to Titusville from Cocoa, FL.Credit: Google. A Florida witness at Titusville reported watching a large, brilliantly lit object that suddenly appeared in front of their vehicle and then quickly streaked away at about 9:55 p.m. on June 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
2 comments
Lake Forest Park, WA

Washington witness photographs multiple hovering orb UFOs

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Washington witness at Lake Forest Park reported watching and photographing five hovering orbs at about 9:15 p.m. on June 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Morrison, CO

Witness says 'bright light' UFO moved over Red Rocks Colorado concert

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Colorado witness at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison reported a hovering light that quickly vanished in place at about 9:14 p.m. on June 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
1 comments
Manson, WA

Washington witness photographs 'fireball' UFO sitting on lake

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Washington witness at Manson reported watching and photographing a “fireball light” sitting on a lake at about 8:05 p.m. on June 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
1 comments
Elizabethtown, PA

Studies back PA witness claiming alien abduction caused psychic abilities

Triangle UFO illustration.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Pennsylvania witness at Elizabethtown reported a series of childhood alien abductions that seemed to cause “unique abilities” including prophetic dreams and premonitions that occurred through adulthood, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy