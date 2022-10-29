Nevada witness says cone-shaped UFO left smoke ring behind

STORY UPDATE: It looks like this object is the NASA Atlas V rocket. Photos from NASA match what we are seeing here.

A Nevada witness at Mesquite reported watching a cone-shaped object that left behind a smoke ring at about 11 p.m. on June 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“Was with a group of nine people at Cabin Canyon when this appeared suddenly and seemingly out of nowhere,” the reporting witness stated. “We were on a night ride in our UTV vehicles.

“As it moved to the east-northeast, it left behind a smoke ring which expanded and then dissipated. At first, I thought it might be a meteor but it did not move that fast.”

The witness could not estimate the altitude.

“As it moved it did not seem to gain altitude, just distance from its original sighting point. It could have been a launch of a test vehicle but no other vehicle was sighted.”

Mesquite is a city in Clark County, NV, population 20,471. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).

The Cone Shape

Past reports of the cone shape, in some cases, have turned out to be known military objects, according to MUFON data.

The following similar report is from my book, UFO Cases of Interest: 2018 Edition.

Cone UFO described under 300 feet over Colorado

Witness illustration. Credit: Mutual UFO Network (MUFON)

A Colorado witness at Highlands Ranch reported watching a silent, cone-shaped object under 300 feet, according to testimony in MUFON Case 94983.

The witness was in the backyard with dogs at 9:42 p.m. on September 17, 2018.

“Noticed the object because its three lights faced straight down,” the witness stated. “It had a dome/cylinder-shaped top with a flat bottom and the flat bottom is where the lights were. It was so low that that is what first caught my attention. Then I realized it made no sound at all. It was way too big to be a drone and too small to be a plane/jet. Did not make noise at all so not a helicopter. I watched it fly northeast towards Denver and then it suddenly switched direction moving up then down. Then it just disappeared. Although there were clouds in the sky there was nothing right above it or in front of it and I could see it really well because of the Denver lights lighting up the sky. It just disappeared. It was one of the scariest experiences and confusing experiences I've ever had.”

Colorado MUFON Field Investigators Richard Evans and Deborah Evans closed this case as an Unknown Aerial Vehicle.

“The object observed was unique in its shape, lighting, and movement with a lack of sound and unknown propulsion,” Evans and Evans stated in their report. “A balloon is ruled out because the object was traveling opposite of prevailing winds.”

Highlands Ranch is a census-designated place in Douglas County, Colorado, population 96,713.