Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'

STORY UPDATE: It looks like this object is the NASA Atlas V rocket. Photos from NASA match what we are seeing here.

A Michigan witness at Tecumseh reported watching and photographing a circle formation emitting a bright beam followed by a craft flying out of it at about 3:30 a.m. on June 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“The craft flew out of the circle,” the reporting witness stated. “It started to fly towards the east and then suddenly stopped to let two different planes fly by and then zoomed to the east after that.

“The circle got bigger and bigger but faded out until it was gone.”

Two similar reports were filed by witnesses at the same location on the same date, but one hour and 15 minutes earlier (allowing for Central versus Eastern time zone, in Streator, IL, about 300 miles west.

The other story is filed here as Illinois witness reports unusual light and circle emitting vapor. The photos from both cases are very similar.

Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).

Many past reports include a witness stating that the object flew into or out of a portal, according to data from the MUFON witness reporting database.

Portals are usually described as large, lit openings in the sky where witnesses watch objects. The portal is generally described as closing up once the object either entered or exited the area.

The portal theory in part could explain how UFOs move into and out of our atmosphere without detection. There is very little research in the field other than witness testimony.