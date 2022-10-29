Illinois witness reports unusual light and circle emitting vapor

STORY UPDATE: It looks like this object is the NASA Atlas V rocket. Photos from NASA match what we are seeing here.

An Illinois witness at Streator reported watching and photographing a bright light and a circle that emitted vapor at about 1:15 a.m. on June 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“Me and my boyfriend were sitting on the back patio of my home,” the reporting witness stated. “It was a little after 1 a.m. when my boyfriend stated we probably didn’t need the bug zapper on due to it only being around 50 degrees out and us not seeing any bugs out. The zapper lets off a fair amount of light.

“As soon as he unplugged it, we both notice a bright light start to appear in the sky west of us. It looked as though something was breaking through the sky.

“After about 30 seconds a brighter object come through and hovered for a few more seconds. Then all of a sudden it started to release what appeared to be a vapor of some kind.

“At first it was all coming out in just a big puff and then it turned into a circle. The circle drifted northeast while the object then very quickly zoomed south of the vapor but also headed east. The object stayed a very bright light the entire time.

“We watched it zoom past for maybe 15 seconds heading towards a star and then once it got to the star it disappeared. The vapor it released expanded into a bigger circle drifting more east for a bit and then broke apart and made several differently shaped clouds. The sky was completely clear and lots of stars were visible. The only formation of clouds came from whatever this object had released.”

The boyfriend filed his own report.

" I noticed it with my girlfriend and my mother at about 2:15 a.m. on Saturday, June 18th," the witness stated. "It looked like it was in orbit or in a quasi orbit at a distance you might see a satellite at. It started in the western half of the sky moving east.

"At first, it looked vaguely like a diffuse glowing cloud seemingly the size of the moon or a bit larger in apparent size. Then it began to take shape as what looked like a point of light producing some kind of beam of light or another kind of radiation pointed towards the earth. It looked as if the point of light produced an ionized atmosphere below it in a roughly spherical cloud shape and below that was a ring of what looked like a glowing ionized atmosphere.

"As it moved from west to east, it grew in size and became more diffuse looking and continued to be oriented towards the earth as it moved through the sky. Eventually being almost invisible to the naked eye and many many times larger than it started out as. Ultimately fading completely away. I can’t wrap my head around it."

Streator is a city in both LaSalle and Livingston counties, IL, population 12,500. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).

UFOs moving through portals

The witnesses, in this case, seems to describe an object that moved through a portal, something many witnesses have reported over the past few decades, according to data from the MUFON witness reporting database.

The following similar report is from my book, UFO Cases of Interest: 2019 Edition.

South Carolina UFO disappeared into ‘portal’

Aiken, SC. Credit: Google

A South Carolina witness at Aiken reported watching a red, circular object that seemed to disappear by moving into a portal, according to testimony in MUFON Case 91151.

The witness was sitting on his front porch at 9:55 p.m. on March 31, 2018.

“Noticed a really bright, red light coming from the south headed north,” the witness stated. “I was looking for blinking lights to identify it as a plane or helicopter, but this object was round, solid red in the middle, with short gold rays coming out of it all around the circle.

“It was perfectly silent and moving along about as fast as a little Cessna plane would. As it moved directly in front of me, it was only about 700 to 800 feet from me. The front two-thirds of the object disappeared and then a split second later the rest disappeared also.

“It kind of looked like it was moving into another dimension or something, the way the front part seemed to go through, then the back of it a split second later. I did not see it after that. After the incident, two words have been stuck in my head, alpha and belvedere. Don’t know what it means, if anything, but wanted to let you know.”

South Carolina State Director Cheryl Ann Gilmore closed this case as an Unknown-Other.

“The witness is a 58-year-old builder,” Gilmore stated in her report. “He stated he was on his front porch petting a pet cat when he noticed a very bright, red light coming out from the south of his location. He said it was an intense red with a fringe of yellow lights coming off the edges.

“He compared it to a drawing a child might make of the sun with lines coming off it. The center being red, not yellow. His wife was on the porch with him, but became afraid and went into the house. He stated the object passed directly in front of him at a distance of between 700 to 800 feet. The front two-thirds of the object disappeared, and then the last part of the object disappeared, as if going into another dimension or through a portal. There was no sound nor did the object change trajectory at any time during the sighting.

“He stated he grew up in Nevada not far from Nellis Air Force Base outside of Las Vegas. He said he was used to seeing all types of aircraft. He said they would put a report from the base in the local paper when they would be test-flying a new craft, so they wouldn't be inundated with calls to the base from the local residents. He said he used to go to the air shows that were held at the base and got to see many types of aircraft on the ground and in the air.

“The object he saw did not resemble anything he has ever seen before.

“He said he had two words stuck in his head for several days after the sighting. They were alpha and belvedere. The one word, belvedere, was unusual; even though he is a builder he had not ever heard of it before. This caused him to look up the two words. Alpha means first or number one and also the first letter of the Greek alphabet. It is used in military communication as well as amateur radio transmissions and also in the Bible in the Book of Revelation. God says, ‘I am the Alpha and the Omega, the beginning and the end.’ The definition for belvedere is a structure built on a high place to command a view.

“He interpreted the meaning in relation to his sighting. He had a number one sighting from a high place. His home is built on a tall hill with an unobstructed view for miles. There are several airports, one in Augusta, 20 miles by air to the south, and Columbia Regional Airport about 55 miles north of Aiken. He is used to seeing the regular air traffic and stated what he saw was not like anything he had ever seen before.

“He said he had seen three weeks earlier an orb that was like a pearl, also almost translucent but did not report it. He said it wasn't until this sighting that he thought something unusual was happening and should file a report. I told him if he sees anything else unusual to please report it to us. He said he would be more vigilant and would keep a camera handy to see if he could get some photos. His geographic location might have some bearing on what he is seeing, not known to this investigator at this time. We will just have to see if anything else of importance transpires.”

Aiken is the largest city in and the county seat of Aiken County, SC, population 30,296.