Washington children recount different UFO sighting stories

A Washington parent at Chewelah reported two children in the household described similar encounters with a flashing light and a disc-shaped object at about 9:30 p.m. on June 14, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“My 10-year-old daughter started freaking out about the sky flashing white repeatedly from inside the house,” the reporting witness stated. “I don't see it. I tell her to turn off the lights and open the sliding glass door. I still don't see it even as she is seeing it.”

Then another child described something similar.

“My 9-year-old daughter was singing while she milked her goat outside below the balcony and I heard this. After opening the sliding glass door, I called out to her because this flashing white light concerned me. She didn't respond. I figured she was already walking along the other side of the house and couldn't hear me.”

The family members then seemed to forget about the events until the next day.

“The next day it comes up. My 9-year-old daughter says she heard me open the sliding door, but didn't hear me call out to her. She saw the flashing white sky. She also saw a disk in the sky traveling very slowly from north to south, gray like the gray clouds around it, thick like an Oreo, and round like a disk with a white light underneath. She says the disk was lighting up the sky around it.

“She also described feeling like something was watching her so she looked. She felt very weird and her goat was stone still which is unusual. She also says it got completely silent. The craft made no sound.

“This is interesting to me because despite being within hearing distance, we could not communicate. Despite all three of us looking at the exact same part of our yard’s sky, we all saw something different or nothing at all. Despite my daughters not being in the same place, they both saw the same lights.

“The way my 9-year-old describes what she saw, we all should have seen it. The way my 10-year-old describes what she saw; I should have seen it as well. This is all very strange. There have been other paranormal things that have happened on our property and in our home as well. It all so far seems very random, infrequent, and benign. We are the last permanent residence before the Colville National Forest."

Chewelah is a town in Stevens County, WA, population 2,607. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).

Same location, different witness experience

There are multiple UFO reports for witnesses who report different experiences during the same event, according to MUFON case reports. The following similar report is from my book, UFO Cases of Interest: 2018 Edition.

Hovering UFO seemed to isolate witness

Witness illustration. Credit: Mutual UFO Network (MUFON)

A California witness at Rancho Cordova reported watching a disc-shaped object hovering 20 feet above the ground while others in the area seemed not to notice, according to testimony in MUFON Case 83576.

The witness and his fiance were leaving a restaurant on Folsom Boulevard at Hazel Avenue at 8:30 p.m. on May 4, 2017, when the incident began.

“I spotted the object at about 45 degrees from the horizon in the south,” the witness stated. “The weather was overcast and cloudy with winds from the west at 10-15 mph. When I first saw it, I thought it was a helicopter because of the green flashing lights that at first looked like navigational lights.”

The witness described the object.

“The object had a dark, matte grey or black finish and was silhouetted well against the clouds. It descended to a level where it was obscured by the parking lot tree and then descended to full view across the street. The completely silent object was approximately 60-foot in diameter, saucer-shaped with three white lights on the west-facing side and a red glow underneath.”

The object stopped descending and hovered about 20 feet from the ground about 180 feet away from the witness.

“The object showed no visible signs of propulsion nor did it disturb the vegetation in any way. At this point my fiancé wanted me to take a picture, so I sent her for my phone in the car. It seems as if the UFO knew she was coming back with a phone because it started moving off as soon as it was in her hand.”

The witness quickly noticed another odd element of the situation.

“We found it strange that no one else seemed to notice it even though there were other people in the parking lot with us and cars passing by. I was completely memorized by how smoothly it moved and how it was unaffected by the wind. When she got back to me I had walked to the corner of Folsom and Hazel so as not to lose sight of it. It glided away smoothly into the Aerojet property.”

California MUFON Assistant State Director Devlin Rugne investigated this case and closed it as an Unknown UAV.

“I interviewed the witness and his girlfriend at the sighting location on May 12, 2017,” Rugne stated in her report. “It lasted for about an hour. He explained that the ‘green lights’ when he first saw the object, were actually one green light on the bottom of the object and was strobe-like and was ‘glaring like a flash-light.’ They showed me where they were in the parking lot when it was first seen and they were by the Tommy T's sign.

"I took a reading with my laser range finder and it was about 108 yards when it came down between the trees. When they moved to the sidewalk to observe it while it hovered 20 feet from the ground, it was 52 yards away and the size looked to be 60 feet in diameter.

"The picture he provided where the object was in the sky, was near the right tree. The craft descended in between the two trees. At its closest point, the object was four inches long at arm's length and it was hovering for a couple of minutes before ‘gliding’ away towards the southwest.

"I asked about what they meant by checking off the box ‘louvers’ and she said it appeared to have louvers like overlapping metal. I asked his girlfriend what her reaction was to it, and she said, ‘That was no helicopter!’ She said she felt it wasn't man-made, the lights didn't have a glow. It slowly moved towards the southwest and turned and traveled southwest and took off quickly and was gone. It was interesting that this craft was seen over an aerospace and defense facility – Aerojet.”

This case was reported to MUFON on May 5, 2017. The above quotes were edited for clarity.