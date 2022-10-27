Stockton, CA

California witness photographs UFO after object beamed light over local rooftops

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JbgXM_0ipGFGj700
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

A California witness at Stockton reported watching a brightly-lit, circle-shaped object that appeared to emit a light beam down on neighboring rooftops at about 4:31 a.m. on June 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“I watched the object in the early morning night sky for approximately 10 minutes,” the reporting witness stated. “It was in a fixed position.”

The witness then woke his wife up to see the object.

“We observed the object emit a light beam over the roofs of adjacent rooftops. It appeared the object pulsated from a white to a red light.

“I have uploaded a video taken on my iPhone 12. This object appeared to be a mile or two from my residence and approximately 300 feet in the air. Please feel free to contact me for further details.”

The witness did not mention a sighting duration in the report, which would help to determine if they were looking at a natural, celestial body. If a witness reports that they watched the object move from a hovering position to moving away from their location, you can rule out celestial bodies.

Stockton is a city and the county seat of San Joaquin County, CA, population 291,707. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).

UFOs beaming light

Unusual objects beaming light upward or to the ground level is a common element of many UFO reports, according to MUFON statistics from the witness reporting database.

The following similar report is from my book, UFO Cases of Interest: 2018 Edition.

Zimbabwe witness describes hovering object

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w7i1t_0ipGFGj700
Harare, Zimbabwe.Credit: Wikipedia Commons

A Zimbabwe witness at Harare reported watching flashing and sequential lights hovering and making abrupt direction changes, according to testimony in MUFON Case 83034 .

The witness was called outside by his wife at 6:30 p.m. on April 8, 2017, and asked to look north.

“I was immediately able to make out three flashing, alternating beams of light,” the witness stated. “I initially thought it was an aeroplane slowly disappearing into the distance, obscured by the clouds. I soon noticed that the lights were emanating from a hovering source or object whose shape I could not see as the object was obscured by the clouds.”

The hovering object began to move.

“After about seven minutes, the object moved upwards in a leftward direction, lights still flashing, and hovered again for about three minutes before moving slowly in a straight, northwards direction before the lights faded and disappeared. After noticing the abrupt upwards and leftward movement in a straight line, as well as the sudden hovering action after that, I can say that was the point I was convinced that what we were observing was a UFO.”

None of the witnesses were able to take pictures or videos.

“It was already dark, and the flashing beams of light were in a lateral and upwards direction and not directed downwards so those who tried to capture videos got nothing but the dark.”

Lee George Strydom for MUFON International reviewed the case and closed it as Information Only.

This case was filed with MUFON on April 8, 2017. The above quotes were edited for clarity.

