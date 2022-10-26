Texas witness reports shape-shifting UFO 50 feet over rooftop

A Texas witness at Killeen reported a shape-changing UFO that dipped to just 50 feet above the rooftop at about 9:04 p.m. on June 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“Me and my family were playing outside and spotted what I thought was a falling star,” the reporting witness stated. “As I observed the object, it scooped down with an incredible speed to about 50 feet above my house.

“I begged my wife to get the camera and start recording as she was sitting in the car on her phone and didn't want to hear it. The object appeared as a tube-like, tic tac first and then rainbow colors appeared twirling around it.

“That's what got me. Soon as I got my phone out, the object shot up into the sky as if it knew I was going to take a picture. I was able to snap a picture as it shot up and went across the street.

Cropped version of the witness image. Credit: Mutual UFO Network (MUFON)

“At this time my wife was convinced that it was a plane and I started to see it change. It appeared as if it wanted to split into two, then balled up and turned into a light, a rectangle, dust, black smoke, multiple lights, and a long tube and started changing into different light colors.

“Then it appeared completely as a ball of light changing into different colors. At this time my wife got her camera out and started recording it until we could no longer record. We observed the object just doing strange things. At times we even saw another object appear and disappear. Once the object disappeared, the second object appeared to come down and move in the same direction as the first one.”

The witness and his wife then jumped in the car and attempted to chase the object but it dropped too low at a distance out of sight.

“We have about four different video clips of the event from her phone which I now have and one picture was taken from my phone. I have analyzed the videos and photos over and over in slow motion to figure out exactly what it is. I took a few screenshots of the video to try and see if I can determine what's going on. If you look at the videos carefully you can see another one appear as well.

Cropped version of witness image. Credit: Mutual UFO Network (MUFON)

“This is only my belief based on what I saw. The object or objects I saw has multiple unique abilities. The main object appeared to move into the area in stealth before transforming into different light forms.

“It appeared as if the object is attacking something unseen based on its movements. What adds to this belief is I believe I saw small dark particles this thing would jump on that would be flying around and then fall and dissipate once it's in contact with it.”

Killeen is a city in Bell County, TX, population 153,095.