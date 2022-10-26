Lafayette, LA

Louisiana witness reports UFO clusters moving in formations

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U1ZUt_0incJzZG00
One object was caught on camera by the witness, but very hard to see. The object is just above the tree at about center of tree.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

A Louisiana witness at Lafayette reported watching a cluster of star-like UFOs moving in various formations at about 3 p.m. on June 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“Walking my dog, I noticed a light that looked like a star,” the reporting witness stated. “First, I assumed it was a balloon catching the sunlight or a white bird. As I watched it, it began to zoom back and forth.”

The witness stated that the longer you watched, it was doing different maneuvers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x828m_0incJzZG00
This is a better view of the object in a blown-up section of the image provided by the witness.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

“I then noticed three others pop in and out of the clouds. I watched for several minutes and finally grabbed my wife to confirm. We watched these four ‘stars’ for quite some time zip in and out between clouds, do spirals up and down, and float up and down.

“Then seven stars or orbs flew by in a V formation between the others. Then they came back around and floated off again. Not sure if it was ball lightning or what but definitely not balloons or birds.”

Lafayette is a city in and the parish seat of Lafayette Parish, LA, population 121,374. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).

UFO Clusters

Clusters of UFOs are often reported around the country, according to statistics from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database.

The following similar report is from my book, UFO Cases of Interest: 2018 Edition.

UFO Cluster reported low over California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vWxz9_0incJzZG00
Cropped version of witness image.Credit: Mutual UFO Network (MUFON)

A California witness at Marina reported glowing triangles they watched disappear followed by “a string of gray orbs” about 100 feet overhead and the size of yoga balls, according to testimony in MUFON Case 89327.

The witness and her sister were driving home from Monterey along Highway 1 near Marina at 6:40 p.m. on January 3, 2018.

“A red and blue flashing light appeared high up in the sky, moving toward a small glowing patch of yellow sky,” the witness reported. “It was around 6:40 p.m., and the rest of the sky was dark. The light flashed red and blue, moving steadily toward the glowing triangle, and once they met, the flashing light disappeared. Shortly thereafter, another flashing light appeared from around 30 degrees from the horizon, moved in the same way, and disappeared after a few seconds. The same thing happened again.

“A few minutes later, my sister and I were both startled by a steady lead-colored orb which appeared to be the size of a basketball hovering near us, perhaps around the height of a telephone pole. When we moved our gaze slightly to the left, we saw another one and realized that we could see about seven lead-colored orbs seemingly strung together getting farther off into the distance. We lost sight of these as we continued driving, constructing our perception that they were stationary.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sOGsE_0incJzZG00
Witness illustration.Credit: Mutual UFO Network (MUFON)

California MUFON Field Investigator Jerry Gerow closed this case as an Unknown-Other.

“I checked with the local newspaper and police departments and found nothing unusual,” Gerow stated in his report. “Stellarium showed the star Altair just above the horizon to the west and the moon was not up yet. MUFON showed nothing and NUFORC showed two cases at different times. I believe the sighting of two objects with blinking red and blue/green lights disappearing into a glowing opening to be possibly normal aircraft traffic flying on a cloudy day.

“What I cannot explain is the dark gray string of orbs 20-30 feet from their car trailing off into the distance. Both witnesses I spoke to seemed sincere and articulate.”

Marina is a city in Monterey County, California, population 20,370.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# UAP# Louisiana UFO# UFO Clusters# UFO Maneuvers

Comments / 0

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
1592 followers

More from Roger Marsh

California State

Hovering, glowing UFOs photographed over California sky

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Spring Valley reported watching and photographing a series of glowing objects hovering in the night sky at about 10:17 p.m. on June 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Titusville, FL

UFO made very fast entrance and exit says Florida witness

The witness was traveling to Titusville from Cocoa, FL.Credit: Google. A Florida witness at Titusville reported watching a large, brilliantly lit object that suddenly appeared in front of their vehicle and then quickly streaked away at about 9:55 p.m. on June 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Lake Forest Park, WA

Washington witness photographs multiple hovering orb UFOs

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Washington witness at Lake Forest Park reported watching and photographing five hovering orbs at about 9:15 p.m. on June 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Morrison, CO

Witness says 'bright light' UFO moved over Red Rocks Colorado concert

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Colorado witness at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison reported a hovering light that quickly vanished in place at about 9:14 p.m. on June 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
1 comments
Manson, WA

Washington witness photographs 'fireball' UFO sitting on lake

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Washington witness at Manson reported watching and photographing a “fireball light” sitting on a lake at about 8:05 p.m. on June 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
1 comments
Elizabethtown, PA

Studies back PA witness claiming alien abduction caused psychic abilities

Triangle UFO illustration.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Pennsylvania witness at Elizabethtown reported a series of childhood alien abductions that seemed to cause “unique abilities” including prophetic dreams and premonitions that occurred through adulthood, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Mesquite, NV

Nevada witness says cone-shaped UFO left smoke ring behind

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) STORY UPDATE: It looks like this object is the NASA Atlas V rocket. Photos from NASA match what we are seeing here. A Nevada witness at Mesquite reported watching a cone-shaped object that left behind a smoke ring at about 11 p.m. on June 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Michigan State

Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) STORY UPDATE: It looks like this object is the NASA Atlas V rocket. Photos from NASA match what we are seeing here. A Michigan witness at Tecumseh reported watching and photographing a circle formation emitting a bright beam followed by a craft flying out of it at about 3:30 a.m. on June 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Streator, IL

Illinois witness reports unusual light and circle emitting vapor

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) STORY UPDATE: It looks like this object is the NASA Atlas V rocket. Photos from NASA match what we are seeing here. An Illinois witness at Streator reported watching and photographing a bright light and a circle that emitted vapor at about 1:15 a.m. on June 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
78 comments

Military squadron pilot photographs hovering UFO

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A military squadron pilot reported watching and photographing a hovering object that may have been responsible for a missing time experience at about 11 a.m. on June 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
1 comments
Chewelah, WA

Washington children recount different UFO sighting stories

Roadway near Colville National Forest.Credit: Google. A Washington parent at Chewelah reported two children in the household described similar encounters with a flashing light and a disc-shaped object at about 9:30 p.m. on June 14, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
1 comments
Guntersville, AL

Alabama kayaker reports being followed by bright sphere UFO

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Alabama witness at Guntersville reported watching a slow-moving, sphere-shaped, yellow-white light at ground level at about 8:35 p.m. on June 14, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Stockton, CA

California witness photographs UFO after object beamed light over local rooftops

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Stockton reported watching a brightly-lit, circle-shaped object that appeared to emit a light beam down on neighboring rooftops at about 4:31 a.m. on June 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Frederick, MD

Maryland witness considering Ring Doorbell caught UFO

Witness image of object captured on a Ring Doorbell.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Maryland witness at Frederick reported capturing a brightly-lit object on a Ring Doorbell unit at about 2:11 a.m. on June 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Mansfield, MA

Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightly

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Massachusetts witness at Mansfield reported watching blinking, star-like objects at about 11:45 p.m. on June 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
2 comments
Killeen, TX

Texas witness reports shape-shifting UFO 50 feet over rooftop

A Texas witness at Killeen reported a shape-changing UFO that dipped to just 50 feet above the rooftop at about 9:04 p.m. on June 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Davis, CA

Private pilot describes 8-foot-long disc UFO cruising under 300 feet

A California witness at Davis reported watching an 8-foot-long metallic disc moving overhead at about 6:25 p.m. on June 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
1 comments
Altoona, PA

Halloween: Four haunting tales from a paranormal writer

Baker Mansion in Altoona, PA, is thought to be haunted.Credit: Wikipedia Commons. As a longtime paranormal writer, I’m often in situations and places where stories of high strangeness are told. My book, Sacred Dialogue: Tuning into Mother Nature’s Universal Broadcast Band, covers some of these cases.

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee witness photographs hovering UFO

A cropped version of the witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Tennessee witness at Blountville reported watching and photographing an oval-shaped object that moved out of a storm, hovered, and then disappeared at about 4:30 p.m. on June 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy