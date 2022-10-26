Louisiana witness reports UFO clusters moving in formations

One object was caught on camera by the witness, but very hard to see. The object is just above the tree at about center of tree. National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

A Louisiana witness at Lafayette reported watching a cluster of star-like UFOs moving in various formations at about 3 p.m. on June 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“Walking my dog, I noticed a light that looked like a star,” the reporting witness stated. “First, I assumed it was a balloon catching the sunlight or a white bird. As I watched it, it began to zoom back and forth.”

The witness stated that the longer you watched, it was doing different maneuvers.

This is a better view of the object in a blown-up section of the image provided by the witness. National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

“I then noticed three others pop in and out of the clouds. I watched for several minutes and finally grabbed my wife to confirm. We watched these four ‘stars’ for quite some time zip in and out between clouds, do spirals up and down, and float up and down.

“Then seven stars or orbs flew by in a V formation between the others. Then they came back around and floated off again. Not sure if it was ball lightning or what but definitely not balloons or birds.”

Lafayette is a city in and the parish seat of Lafayette Parish, LA, population 121,374. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).

UFO Clusters

Clusters of UFOs are often reported around the country, according to statistics from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database.

The following similar report is from my book, UFO Cases of Interest: 2018 Edition.

UFO Cluster reported low over California

Cropped version of witness image. Credit: Mutual UFO Network (MUFON)

A California witness at Marina reported glowing triangles they watched disappear followed by “a string of gray orbs” about 100 feet overhead and the size of yoga balls, according to testimony in MUFON Case 89327.

The witness and her sister were driving home from Monterey along Highway 1 near Marina at 6:40 p.m. on January 3, 2018.

“A red and blue flashing light appeared high up in the sky, moving toward a small glowing patch of yellow sky,” the witness reported. “It was around 6:40 p.m., and the rest of the sky was dark. The light flashed red and blue, moving steadily toward the glowing triangle, and once they met, the flashing light disappeared. Shortly thereafter, another flashing light appeared from around 30 degrees from the horizon, moved in the same way, and disappeared after a few seconds. The same thing happened again.

“A few minutes later, my sister and I were both startled by a steady lead-colored orb which appeared to be the size of a basketball hovering near us, perhaps around the height of a telephone pole. When we moved our gaze slightly to the left, we saw another one and realized that we could see about seven lead-colored orbs seemingly strung together getting farther off into the distance. We lost sight of these as we continued driving, constructing our perception that they were stationary.”

Witness illustration. Credit: Mutual UFO Network (MUFON)

California MUFON Field Investigator Jerry Gerow closed this case as an Unknown-Other.

“I checked with the local newspaper and police departments and found nothing unusual,” Gerow stated in his report. “Stellarium showed the star Altair just above the horizon to the west and the moon was not up yet. MUFON showed nothing and NUFORC showed two cases at different times. I believe the sighting of two objects with blinking red and blue/green lights disappearing into a glowing opening to be possibly normal aircraft traffic flying on a cloudy day.

“What I cannot explain is the dark gray string of orbs 20-30 feet from their car trailing off into the distance. Both witnesses I spoke to seemed sincere and articulate.”

Marina is a city in Monterey County, California, population 20,370.