Tennessee witness photographs hovering UFO

A cropped version of the witness image. National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

A Tennessee witness at Blountville reported watching and photographing an oval-shaped object that moved out of a storm, hovered, and then disappeared at about 4:30 p.m. on June 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“I was standing on my porch watching a storm come in and was going to take a picture of the lightning,” the reporting witness stated. “I saw a black dot come out of the storm clouds and get bigger.

“It sat for around 30 seconds and I took a photo. The object shifted in a blink of an eye to the far right. As I was trying to switch to video it disappeared.

“There were no sounds or jet trials like a plane or helicopter. It just came out of nowhere and disappeared.”

Blountville is a town in and the county seat of Sullivan County, TN, population 3,074. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).

Disappearing UFOs

The UFO enters and exits our air space in several different ways, according to data from the MUFON witness reporting database. In some cases, the object is a distant star-like object that can move to your location in just a split second. In other cases, the witness observes the object slowly coming toward them. And there are cases where the object was not seen moving close and is suddenly observed.

The UFO exit has about as many scenarios too. In some cases, the object simply disappears in place.

The following similar report is from my book, UFO Cases of Interest: 2018 Edition.

PA witness says bright orbs moved in unison

Mt. Pleasant, PA. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A Pennsylvania witness at Mt. Pleasant reported watching a series of orbs in an alignment that seemed to move as a single unit, according to testimony in MUFON Case 90057.

The witness woke up at 1:38 a.m. on February 4, 2018, to take his dog outside.

“I always look outside at the bird feeder to check for deer,” the witness stated.“This extremely bright orb appeared. I thought it was a life-flight helicopter. It didn’t move. Then two other orbs appeared, and they were in perfect alignment with each other (straight up and down). They started to move as if they were attached to each other. Then another identical line of orbs, three in each line, a total of four lines evenly spaced.”

The witness then ran out his back door calling for his wife.

“She joined me outside. I pointed at the formation. We stood there and watched this formation travel from the southeast towards a northern track. It was like they were all connected. The spacing between each orb and each line was evenly spaced. The middle orb would just disappear than in a blink of an eye they would be there.”

The group of orbs then suddenly turned to the northeast as a single unit.

“They traveled towards Kecksburg, Pennsylvania, then in a single movement, each line suddenly disappeared as fast as they appeared. It was like watching ‘Star Trek.’ My wife turned to me and said these words: ‘I thought “Ancient Aliens” and “Hangar One” is a farce. We are not alone. They are real.’

“We were barefooted and in our pajamas standing on ice and we didn’t realize this. She stated there is a reason people don’t get these events on film. You don’t think of it. You just stand there in amazement at it all. She doesn’t want to talk about it nor wants anybody to know about it.”

Pennsylvania MUFON Field Investigator Jason Geis closed this case as an Unknown Other.

“While outside with his dog, the witness watched the anomalous orbs moving in formation for approximately eight minutes. He was looking out of the kitchen window when odd and extremely bright orbs appeared hovering. They were in perfect alignment. While watching them others appeared.

“During the interview, I was struck by the witnesses’ knowledge of airplanes both civilian and military. The witness came across as very credible and explained what he saw and that he knows he witnessed something odd and not normal. The witness explained the local details on Chestnut Ridge, near highway 982. Explained that the airport tower light was off to the right of what he witnessed. The object did not blink but did seem to grow bigger and bigger. The object was moving south-southeast and then it stopped. Then he saw three more orbs all the same color (reddish orange). They lined up one on top of the other. Objects were evenly spaced and moving slowly (almost like one object). They were spread out to cover at least three-quarters of a mile. Reported there was no sound. The object then did an angular turn and lined up vertically. Then changed to horizontal and then ‘warped out of there’ and disappeared almost instantly.

“I began by looking into military bases and airports within the area. I found over 15 airports within 100 miles of the sighting. I also looked into possible planes that would have these kinds of light formations and could find nothing that looked like this. I also looked into drones and drone lighting. Although theoretically, the witness could have seen a number of drones flying in formation, I dismissed this due to the time of the sighting and the desolate area of the sighting. I also dismissed the usual culprit for orangish-red orbs, the Chinese lantern due to the time of the sighting. Also, lanterns do not change formation instantly.

“After looking at the probable causes and none of them being able to explain the things seen by the witness, I concluded that the objects he saw were unknown in origin.”

Mt. Pleasant is a borough in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, population 4,454.