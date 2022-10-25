UFOs: Something Intelligent This Way Comes

Cover of The MUFON Journal, August 2018. Credit: Mutual UFO Network (MUFON)

Studying UFO reports over longer periods of time can yield some interesting features about how the objects are operating in our air space, according to a year-long study based on the largest UFO database out there - the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The following feature originally appeared as the cover story in The MUFON Journal in August 2018. I highlight a close encounter from Pennsylvania where three witnesses got an up-close look at a 50-foot-long, silent, hovering object. Then I move on to offer details for this first, of two, studies. Some names were removed from the story for privacy purposes.

This UFO encounter was also featured in the Discovery+ channel television show, "UFO Witness," with host Ben Hansen, season one, episode two. The show additionally airs on the Travel Channel, Hulu, and YouTube Premium.

Dawson, Pennsylvania Close Encounter

Shortly after 1 a.m. February 2, 2015, a 50-foot-long manufactured, metallic object silently floated through a rural patch of Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, in an intelligent way, according to testimony in Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) Case 92788. The object clipped along at a meandering 25 mph at about 100 feet off the ground heading southwest toward the tiny town of Dawson. In the dark below, the rolling hills revealed mainly forest or farmers’ fields and a spattering of frame and brick homes.

Just before it stopped, the object moved over a long set of back-to-back fields, straddling itself just 200 yards west of two-lane Route 819 connecting Scottdale from the northeast to Dawson to the southwest. The object glided over a narrow side road and moved toward a narrow band of woods to its west.

The object stopped in the wooded area 250 feet from a modest two-story frame house built against the forest wall and bordering an old patch of cemetery slowly losing a battle with surrounding trees. Visibility was five miles with winds out of the south-southwest at 15 mph. It was a clear night with a temperature of 42 degrees.

Inside the lower level of the house, three 20-something friends, unaware of the object just outside, were enjoying a cable movie. As the object parked itself quietly outside, the home’s cable connection froze, leaving a single frame on the flat screen. After a few minutes of waiting for the cable to correct itself, the three friends moved outside to have a cigarette.

Andrew Frick, then 20 of nearby Mt. Pleasant, recalls suddenly wanting to open his flip-phone and turn on the photo option. He had moved right of his two friends and turned and looked back at the house, facing northwest – and he snapped one shot off in that direction.

Lowering the phone, he saw it: A black, metallic-looking object 50 feet long and 20 feet tall and hovering silently at 100 feet. Andrew quickly looked to his left and caught his friend pulling the cigarette out of his mouth as his arm went limp, sending the butt to the ground. One look farther east and his other friend was also fixated as she studied the object.

Andrew looked back and could not understand what he was seeing. What kind of flying machine was this? Why was there no sound? How was it hovering in mid-air?

Then, after about 45 seconds, Andrew noticed three red lights arranged in a triangular formation on the craft’s bottom. All three glowed a faint red. And then the object moved away abruptly to the northwest – so fast that it was a mere second from standing still to being nothing in the distance.

Back inside, the cable television was working fine. Andrew’s photo showed an all-black screen.

MUFON Case 92788. Filed June 18, 2018. Mapping the area around the sighting, the approaching path of the object was a guess—it was assumed the object came in from one direction and moved away in an opposite direction. But there are other cases where the object approaches and leaves in the same direction; or enters as a faint dot in the sky that stops on a dime very close to the witness, a mere second later– so there’s no approaching landscape as described above.

Cases of Interest: 2018 Edition

Roger Marsh's book, UFO Cases of Interest: 2018 Edition. Credit: Roger Marsh

MUFON’s new “Project: Cases of Interest” is capturing case details in important reports like Case 92788, case details that include features worthy of further study. MUFON’s Communications Group launched the idea in 2017 to choose Cases of Interest for that year to be published in 2018 as an annual volume.

The dream team started with Director of Special Projects Phil Leech Jr., who dove in as project associate producer and literally picked the 2017 cases – not a small feat. But if you’ve ever worked with Phil, you know he’s a determined professional who gets the job done every time and beats the schedule under budget, with a smile on his face. And he’s a cool guy to work with. I set up case parameters from specific detailed wants, like object proximity to the witness, to grand, open-ended allowances like – does your gut tell you this is a case of interest? I got the ball rolling with a start and a fair number of parameters and Phil moved through every 2017 case and nominated reports. My job was then to review these picks and agree or disagree with the choice – one by one.

MUFON board member Rob Swiatek serves as associate editor, lending us his detailed editorial eye and project vision. Lisa Wright rounds out the team as our graphic designer – stealing her (temporarily) from her monthly work on the great MUFON UFO Journal was a real boon!

Each of the 241 Cases of Interest for 2017 gets a case overview – roughly 418 words on average – that covers witness testimony and investigator follow-up. In Section Two, 2017 case statistics are laid out for towns, counties, states, and countries.

Section Three is the Research Index – a four-part case breakdown for further research. The four indexes cover common study areas: Location, Object Shape, Site, and Witness. In these four areas, we dig down by keyword to allow case comparisons with detailed report elements.

The 2017 Cases of Interest list will always remain fluid, where cases can be added or subtracted as new science is applied. In future years, this data will be merged with future and past reports.

Now – just for fun. Here are some interesting report details weaned from the pages of UFO Cases of Interest for 2017.

· UFOs are seen 31 percent of the time by people driving a vehicle.

· If you see a UFO, 21 percent of the time there is a second UFO lingering nearby.

· UFOs are seen under 500 feet in 18 percent of cases.

· UFOs are seen under 100 feet in 12 percent of the cases.

Of the 241 cases from 2017:

· Three report the UFO ejecting smaller objects.

· Seventeen report the object disappeared in place.

· The UFO body was colored black in 19 cases. The body was white in 22 cases.

· Prominent light colors include a blue-white mix, orange, and red.

From the Object Index: Light intensity was often pointed out as very bright. The light motion was described in many ways, including beaming, blinking, dimming, flashing, flickering, mesmerizing, pulsating, sparkling, strobing, swirling, trailing, twinkling, and vibrating.

The object’s movement was dispersed into many descriptions, including moving in an arc, casually moving, counter-clockwise, darting, diagonal and erratic, floating, fluttering, following the witness (in seven cases), gliding, moving horizontally, landing(in three cases), lingering, meandering, moving opposite the wind, spinning, returning to the witness, reversing direction, rotating (in 10 cases), taking a sharp turn, shooting away (in six cases), shrinking, smooth, spinning, spiraling, swinging, swooping, moving side-to-side, tilting, wave-like, and wobbling.

It’s often said in ufology in discouraging words that it seems no two UFOs are exactly alike – ruling out Henry Ford-like factories knocking out this year’s model. Our 2017 witnesses offered shape descriptions of what they were seeing, including: aerodynamic, arrowhead, ball of liquid, blimp, boomerang, bullet, chevron, cigar, circle, cone, cylinder, diamond, disc, dumbbell, egg, Ferris wheel, film cartridge, fish without a tail, orb, oval, pyramid, rectangle, round, Saturn-like, saucer, shapeshifting, sphere, square, star, teardrop, tower of light, and a triangle in 56 cases (or 23 percent of the reports.)

Anytime an object is close to the witness and simply hovering in place, witnesses tend to be in awe of what they are seeing. But the size of these ships also defies Mr. Ford’s words in early 20th Century automaking when he proclaimed, “you can have any color you want as long as it’s black.”

Apparently, size is super optional. Our witnesses described size in many ways, including as large as a 747 aircraft, bigger than a plane, larger than a car, big as a mini-car, the size of a car, long as a football field, big as a Greyhound bus, size of a helicopter, big as a house – or they simply proclaimed it was huge.

Most UFOs are reported as perfectly silent. But a few witnesses did hear sound, saying they heard humming, an electrical hum, engine noise, sounds like a hushed jet, rushing air, swishing, thunder, or banging or whirring.

Another common UFO feature is movement at incredibly high speeds – far faster than anything currently known to man. And UFOs can turn at 90-degree angles and stop on a Roosevelt dime.

In those cases where the witness really gets a close-up look, the object’s surface has been described as having appendages, arms, an aura, blurry, made up of sections, camouflaged, having circular spots on it, cloaking itself, cloud-like, having a cone-shaped nose or top, dark, having a dark band, including a dome on top, having blurry edges, producing an electrical interference or energy field around it, like fishnet, fuzzy, hazy, showing heat waves, like a hologram, having hoses, layered, including a leg landing structure, old, matte-like, metallic, misty, morphed, non-reflective, seeming to be on fire, having panels, like polished chrome, pulsing, reflecting light, having rings of energy vibrations, rough, having rounded ends, showing seams, shape-shifting, shimmering, shiny, smooth, translucent, transparent, and including vents or windows.

From the Witness Index: several key witness backgrounds stood out, including an aerospace expert, two aviation mechanics, an engineer, one member of law enforcement, 13 people with military backgrounds, and five pilots.

Interestingly, some of the witnesses implied, in different sorts of ways, that they were communicating with the object – in 11 cases or 4.5 percent of the cases overall.

Witnesses described many different feelings during the UFO events, but 13 of them, or 5 percent of the total group outright, stated they were frightened.

Ufologists tend to keep an eye open for particular details when they occurred in high-profile cases from the past. In this group, just one witness stated they were engulfed in light by the object. Five reported being mesmerized. Then there were single reports of arm bleeding, bite marks, blacking out, blotchy skin, eyes hurting, feeling of being hypnotized, feeling static, being frozen (i.e., paralyzed), light-headedness, a metallic taste in the mouth, nausea or fever, queasiness, shaking, scratchy skin, urge to use the bathroom and vibrations moving through the body.

And in three cases, the witnesses all reported missing time. Two of those cases occurred on the same day, January 8, 2017, in Missouri at 5 a.m. and in Pennsylvania at 9 p.m. And the third case played out on December 8, 2017, in Kentucky at 10:20 p.m. All three cases took place on the 8th of a month.

One of the worst forms of witness evidence collection is captured video of an object, due mainly to darkness and shaky hands. But 33 witnesses attempted to shoot video in 13.6 percent of the cases.

From the Site Index: We have one documented case out of California on May 4, 2017, where the witness mentions that other people were around during the event who did not seem to notice the object. This is a subject much talked about in UFO circles, especially when the documented sighting occurred in a highly populated area. If the facts of the case are true, why are there not more witnesses?

Animals play an important role in some UFO cases. Over on the witness side, we learned that at least three witnesses were out walking dogs during the event. In the Site Index, we have two cases where an animal alerted the witness to the UFO. And four cases where the animal seemed to be affected by the object.

In our search for clues as to why a UFO is in a particular area, we pay attention to what is directly at or near the site during a UFO event. Our witnesses mentioned an airport, beach, bridge, business district, in three cases a campsite, a canal, a canyon, nearby a cattle mutilation, a cemetery, country road, farmland, fields, the Grand Canyon, an international border, a lake, dam or reservoir, national forest, open prairies, park, power lines, rainforest, river or creek, or a wooded area.

A significant number of witnesses reported being near a military base – seven percent or 17 reports. And eight cases reported a military helicopter during the event. Seven cases reported military jets. In most military cases, it appears the military was chasing the object or at best following or escorting it. In five reports, the witness said the objects were near a nuclear power plant.

Sometimes there are stark changes at a site during a UFO encounter. One witness reported that the air felt different during the event. Another said the atmosphere changed. Two reported electromagnetic disturbances. In one case the house shook. In another, light from the object filled an interior room. In five cases, the witness described a deadening quiet (aka the Oz Factor) where all sounds of man and nature briefly stopped during the event. One of those witnesses believed that time had stopped.

And my favorite reported detail at a UFO event is electronics affected at the ground level. In this group, nine witnesses reported some kind of electronics mishap or failure – nearly four percent of all cases.

From the Location Index: So, you want to see a UFO and want to know the very best time to step outside? A clear 45.6 percent of all cases in this group occurred local time between 8 p.m. and midnight and were fairly evenly spaced in those hours: 8-9 p.m., 27 cases; 9-10 p.m., 32 cases; 10-11 p.m., 31 cases; 11 p.m. – midnight, 20 cases.

Which of the 50 U.S. states had higher numbers of good sightings? We included at least one sighting from every state except Connecticut, Delaware, Louisiana, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Rhode Island. I guess we didn’t look hard enough in those areas and promise to look harder next year.

Here is a quick reference list of where we found the best cases: California and Pennsylvania topped this list with 15 cases each; Missouri, 13 cases; Florida, 12 cases; Ohio and Tennessee, 10 cases; Indiana, 8 cases; Iowa, New Jersey and Washington, 6 cases; Nevada, New York, and Utah, 5 cases; Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, New Hampshire, New Mexico, South Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin, 4 cases.

Armchair UFO enthusiasts will enjoy UFO Cases of Interest simply from the fact that the cases are laid out end-to-end from January through December. The Location Index is a great place to thumb through looking for your town or county or state. The other parts of the Research Index – covering the object, the site, and the witness – offer pieces of the puzzle by case details. A reader can look up details personal to their own encounter and see if other cases are a related match.

To repeat, the Cases of Interest list is considered a fluid project where nothing is locked in place. Cases can move in and out of the list owing to new research or science. We are also counting on our reading audience to tell us what they would like to see in next year’s book.

Hopefully, the combined data will help researchers as they investigate new cases. If you haven’t picked up your copy yet, please order your copy at Amazon today.