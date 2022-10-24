Penn Run, PA

Star UFO appeared to 'mimic' Pennsylvania witness's actions

Roger Marsh

Penn Run, PA.Credit: Google

A Pennsylvania witness at Penn Run reported watching a bright star-like object that appeared to mimic the witness’s actions at about midnight on July 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“I was outside having a cigarette late at night,” the reporting witness stated. “I noticed a ‘star’ with an unusual flicker on the horizon that appeared to move rapidly and then return to its current location when I focused on it.

“Believing this to be an optical illusion, I began to adjust my height or my location along my patio to determine if the star-like object was actually moving or not.”

The witness stated that during those moments when he was moving, the object seemed to mimic him.

“When I stopped it would stop as well. Finally, I positioned myself so that the utility pole that was between me and it on the horizon obscured its view. Thinking that if it was stationary it would remain hidden.

“After a few moments, the object swung into my field of view and maintained visual contact with me all the while moving in ways impossible to conventional craft and completely silent.”

Now the witness wanted more proof that the object was actually observing him.

“Realizing that this was a genuine UFO encounter, I got my lighter out and begin to flicker it in patterns – up then down or left to right and the orb of light would follow suit immediately afterward. I did a circular motion with my lighter and it did the same.

“At this point, I was overcome with a sense of wonderment, awe, and even fear that this thing was actually observing and reacting to me and I went into my house. But not before locking all my doors and bringing the dogs into the bedroom with my wife and me.

“I stayed awake for several hours, not comfortable sleeping when this ‘thing’ was just apparently a couple of hundred yards from my house.

“This is my third sighting within two days, but the most significant and longest lasting so it is the one I am including. Prior to this weekend, I have never seen a UFO before.”

Penn Run is an unincorporated community in Indiana County, PA. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).

The following similar report is from my book, UFO Cases of Interest: 2018 Edition.

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

