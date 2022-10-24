Washington teens photograph hovering tic-tac-shaped UFO

Cropped version of the witness image. National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

Two Washington witnesses at Woodland reported watching a hovering tic-tac-shaped object at about 12:26 a.m. on July 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“My two teenage sons could not sleep and were up,” the reporting witness stated. “From the upstairs of the house looking east above the Weyerhaeuser Road tree line, they witnessed, photographed, and videoed this seemingly very odd object in the night sky.

The witness said they live in an area with no neighbors or lights from other sources.

“Only the stars, sun, and moon.

“Once I zoomed in on the video they took, the object had the tic-tac shape that Navy F-18 pilot Commander (David) Fravor witnessed and chased. Pretty creepy actually. They both said it just hovered and changed directions in the same place. Had a bright aura around it with what they described as having four sources of light.

The video here includes Fravor's testimony.

“Then it disappeared.”

Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).

Tic-Tac-shaped UFOs

The tic-tac shape became popular when members of the U.S. military stepped forward with video and visual accounts of an object they stated looked like a favorite mint brand - Tic Tac. The objects could move through space, air, and water with no problem. The following similar report is from my book, UFO Cases of Interest: 2018 Edition.

Tic-tac-shaped object reported over Australia

Map of the sighting area. Credit: Google

An Australian witness at Arncliffe reported watching a white, tic-tac-shaped object moving fast across the sky, according to testimony in MUFON Case 94668.

The witness was in a vehicle waiting at an off-ramp red light at 1 p.m. on April 15, 2018.

“Odd shape, trajectory, and speed,” the witness stated. “Thought it was perhaps a balloon (like a party balloon) but there was only one. It wasn't the correct shape (more like a tic-tac or egg) and was not ascending (like a balloon with helium would), rather it was moving horizontally across the sky, far quicker than a balloon would be moving.”

The witness was surprised that an object like that would be in the sky so close to the airport.

“Went outside of my field of view.”

Australia MUFON Provincial Director Mike Robinson closed this case as an Unknown Aerial Vehicle.

“Object not a weather balloon,” Robinson stated in his report. “Movements not consistent with a balloon. Object was not an aircraft – no wings, fin, or tail. Daytime sighting 501 to 1,000 feet so relatively close.”

Arncliffe is a suburb in southern Sydney, in the state of New South Wales, Australia.