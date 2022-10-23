New Jersey witness describes late night creature encounter

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TqVxe_0ijyeh6h00
Illustration of the 'Jersey Devil' - but the witness believes what was seen is related to a UFO.Credit: Wikipedia Commons

A New Jersey witness at Bass River Township reported an encounter with an unknown entity in and around a home at about 2:37 a.m. on July 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“I woke up after a short nap,” the reporting witness stated. “I have a medical condition that affects my ability to sleep all night. Remembered that I still have a load of laundry to finish and decided since I'm up I will go finish that. I live with two roommates and both were in their own rooms and asleep at the time.

"The house was quite dark since all the lights were off except for my computer screen and a small fluorescent lamp in the kitchen that we always keep on to avoid tripping over things if we wake up late at night and want a snack.

“From my room, the path to the laundry room, which used to be the back half of our garage until we walled it off, goes down a narrow hall past the bathroom, to the entrance of the living room. From there, the front door is to the right and the kitchen door is to the left. Straight across from the kitchen door is the sliding glass door leading to the backyard.

“To the right, on the other end of the kitchen, is a door that we always keep locked, leading to the laundry room. There is a single step down into the laundry room. To the left is another door which is always kept locked, leading to a small shed, with another door that is always locked with two deadbolts leading out to the back patio in front of the sliding glass door. This geometry will be important in understanding the events.

“As I left my room, I admit I was still sort of partly asleep, not fully awake. I didn't want to wake my roommates. Didn't want to waste electricity either so I left the lights off as I walked up the hallway. I got just past the bathroom when I saw something in the living room at the end of the hall.

“It was vaguely person-shaped but to my eye, the angles just looked wrong. It must have seen me coming just as I noticed it because it was in the back of the living room, and quickly flitted across my view into the kitchen. It was dark so I only saw a silhouette.

“Since I had been partly asleep a moment ago, I was willing to pass this off as my mind playing tricks on me, but seeing that, did fully wake me up now. And I'm not stupid, so now I was on guard just in case it turned out to be for real and not just half a dream.

“I stood there for a moment scanning the living room, in case there were more of them. I saw none. So I continued to the end of the hall. But when I got to the kitchen door I felt an absolute chill run up my spine – and a sort of mental pressure pushing against my mind.

“Whatever it was didn't want me to follow it. It showed me images of ‘scary things’ that would frighten most people. But I am not like most people. First, it showed me images of shark attacks. Then a room full of big creepy spiders. So I pushed back with my mind, forced it out so that I could see clearly. Because obviously none of that was real, I was standing in my hallway, not in the ocean or some spider cave.

“I turned around, went back into my room, and grabbed a nice solid walking stick from the closet. I didn't want to start a fight, but I also didn't want my face to get eaten without putting up some kind of fight first.

“As I moved back towards the kitchen, I started turning on all the lights. I got to the kitchen door again, and felt the mental pressure and scary images again. Took a second to compose myself and pushed back, sending my own image of the sun focusing all its light right there in the kitchen. I also tried to send a vibe of strength rather than fear, with a mental message along the lines of, ‘Get out. Leave this house alone.’

“I stepped into the kitchen. The little fluorescent light was flickering, which it never usually does. And the laundry room door was open, with clawed grey fingers gripping the door jamb.

“I crossed the room and turned on the outdoor light for the backyard, opened the blinds, and looked outside. I didn't see anything else out there, but I noticed the back door of our shed, the one with two deadbolts, was fully open.

“I turned my attention back towards the laundry room and noticed that the grey hand was gone.

“Again, pushing the mental image of the sun in front of me, I opened the door. As I reached behind the door and turned on the light, I caught a glimpse of – something – running out the shed door, across the lawn, and over the neighbor's fence.

“Their dog barked at it for a few seconds and then everything was silent again.

“So I shut and locked all the doors in the house, finished my laundry, and went back to bed. What I saw was something grey and vaguely humanoid in shape – two legs, two arms, and a head. But it was very thin and some of the joints seemed to be at the wrong angles for a human being. It was hunched over as it ran, but it was very fast.

“Most people around here would likely chalk it up to the Jersey Devil. But given the number of times I've seen UFOs in the area in the past month, I think it's more likely to be related to that. I think my house was invaded by an alien, which seems to have some mid-level psychic ability. But I'm not sure why.

“I want to say that I'm not one of those cryptid-conspiracy nuts who follow all this stuff online. I'm a rational and sane person. When I saw these things – the strange craft and the creature – I was very freaked out. I lived in this house for six years as a teenager, moved away for 20 years, but still came back here to visit pretty often and even lived here at various points between 2003 and now. Never seen anything like this out here before.”

Bass River Township is a township in Burlington County, NJ, population 1,443. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
1351 followers

