Vermont witness 'terrified' as UFO moved close and seemed to follow

A Vermont witness at Milton reported becoming “terrified” after watching a diamond-shaped object at a distance that moved quickly to the witness’s location at about 2:14 a.m. on July 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“I noticed it because it was a slightly different color than the other stars,” the reporting witness stated. “It looked like a star, same distance, and shape. I was staring at it and realizing it was a different color, very slightly more orange than the other stars.

“In the time it took me to process that, I realized it had gotten much closer to me. I’m staring at it and the thought crossed my mind that maybe it was an airplane, and then I quickly thought no, it has no blinking lights and doesn’t appear like a plane. In the time I thought this, it was plane height and much closer to me now. It had gone from star distance to plane distance.

“I suddenly became terrified and had a feeling of dread and horror and went into a panic and took off running towards my apartment building. I was at the end of my driveway from my home. I had a quick thought while running to take a photo but was too terrified to take the time to do it. I got to the front door of my building and looked back before bolting indoors. When I looked back, it was tree line height above me and now more to the southeast of me.

"It was directly above the grassy part of the front of our little yard, pretty much directly above the fence that separates our driveway from a storage unit facility, I instantly just knew it was following me and had followed me – and it had followed me quickly.

“Suddenly tons of terrifying thoughts crossed my mind, including abduction. It was this real and terrifying that I bolted indoors and up two flights of stairs to the second floor where I live. I glanced at my Fitbit watch to check the time because I was afraid I was going to lose time like I have read about in abduction stories.

“I ran into my apartment and it was approximately 2:22 a.m. I rushed inside locking our door that we never lock and rushing around to close all blinds and windows.

“I was this sure they had been chasing me. I have never seen anything like this in my life. I have seen things on TV and in movies but I never in a million years would’ve thought I’d experience something like this. It would be one thing if it was just in the sky, but it followed me much faster than I’ve ever seen a plane or car.

“Also I want to note – no clue if they’re related – that I had been smoking around 12:30 a.m. outside by our dumpster on the other side of our parking lot driveway and had heard what sounded like a pile of rocks with someone walking on them or something? A strange sound that I couldn’t place or figure out what it was. I assumed maybe an animal where they’re doing construction right now directly behind our home and maybe there was some kind of animal climbing around on the rock piles. I didn’t put this together until the day after the UFO sighting.

“Also at about the exact same time I heard the weird crunching of rocks noise, and no clue what it actually was or what caused it or if it was related, but I heard howling from the northwest, northeast, and southern directions but very close to me. This happened long enough, and enough times, and sounded close to me and in almost all directions that I actually looked up a bunch of YouTube things about what coydogs sound like and if we have coyotes in Vermont. It was howling for long periods of time and sounded like maybe these animals were communicating.

“If you look up what a coydog howling sounds like, that’s what I was hearing all over."

Milton is a town in Chittenden County, VT, population 10,723. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).

UFOs chasing people

In most UFO reports, the object tends to move away from people at the ground level. But in a small percentage of cases, the object is reported to follow or chase witnesses, according to data from the MUFON witness reporting database.

The following similar report is from my book, UFO Cases of Interest: 2018 Edition.

Utah witness says UFO followed her home

A Utah witness at Enterprise reported encountering and photographing an object with two green lights that followed her home, according to testimony in MUFON Case 91780.

The witness was driving home from St. George to Enterprise heading northwest on Highway 18 at about 2:45 a.m. on May 4, 2018.

“At approximately mile marker 38, I saw two green lights to the southwest of me,” the witness stated. “As I drove through the canyon, the lights came closer to me and were descending from the dark sky. My initial thought was, ‘what a weird place to see a drone,’ but as I thought through it, I realized nobody would be flying a drone in this area at this time of the morning.

“Then as the lights got closer, I realized this was a bigger object than I thought, and it began hovering next to me as I drove. I reached for my phone to take a picture and the object hovered above me then hovered just ahead of me and hugged up to the mountainside. I wondered if it was going to land because it was so low.

“Then it hovered up and over the mountain, keeping close to the treetops and then out of sight in a northern direction.

“As I came out of the canyon, I scanned the dark sky looking for the green lights again, but I didn’t see anything but stars. As I continued driving home, I was questioning what I saw and my own sanity. Then as I turned right down my street there were the two green lights again, about 150 yards in front of me and approximately 20 feet above the ground coming at me, so I turned my lights off and grabbed my phone.

“As I snapped two pictures, the object just hovered in place for about 15 seconds. This is when I noticed the green lights spinning into and out of sight and the first time I saw an orange-ish red light blinking below the green lights. Then it floated away in a southwest direction.”

When the witness got home, the green and red lights were still seen in the distance.

“I was so creeped out and was afraid of abduction because of the object ‘following’ and ‘watching’ me that I sat in my car with the lights and engine off for five minutes before running in my house and locking all the doors and shutting all the blinds. I could not hear anything, and I could not make out a formation with my naked vision.

“But, when I looked at the pictures I had taken, I then saw the formation of the object, the windows in the object, and some sort of blue glow at the top of the formation. None of those were visible to the naked eye in the dark. I continue to now hear a ‘hovering’ sound over my house come and go as I type this – four times in the last hour, but when I look outside there is nothing to be seen. Then the sound just disappears. I’m not 100 percent sure this is related, but we do not have known flying objects such as helicopters flying around Enterprise, and the sound is not that of an airplane.”

Utah MUFON Assistant State Director Stephen Walker closed this case as an Unknown Aerial Vehicle.

“The witness had a close encounter with an unknown air vehicle,” Walker wrote in his report. “It played a form of tag with her while she was driving. She stated she was fearful of a possible abduction due to the closeness of the object especially when it was traveling on top of her car. She also noted that it pulled in front of her while she was in the canyon and she thought it might try to land. She stated that it seemed to have difficulty while inside the canyon and it climbed up over the mountainside and vanished.

“The darker side of this sighting occurred when she arrived home. The witness stated as she turned onto the street before her house, the object reappeared rising up from the cemetery across the street and floated toward her, and blocked the intersection hovering less than 20 feet above the ground.

“She stopped the car, turned off the headlights, and snapped two photos. The witness believes that the object had landed in the cemetery and was waiting for her with some type of intent. I found the witness to be intelligent and highly credible in this event.”

Enterprise is a city in northwestern Washington County, Utah, population 1,711.