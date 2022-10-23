Kuna, ID

Idaho witness says triangle UFO cloaked itself in cloud

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CN3vx_0iju1cPC00
Street view of Kuna, ID.Credit: Google

An Idaho witness at Kuna reported watching a large, silent, triangle-shaped object about 100 feet above the rooftops that appeared to be cloaking itself at about 11:27 p.m. on July 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“I was looking at stars in my driveway with my two-year-old daughter,” the reporting witness stated. “As we were looking, I noticed a dark object that seemed like a cloud moving slowly above our house.

“As I looked longer, I realized it had a very defined boomerang triangular shape. It was very large, at least twice the size of a house and it gradually moved forward as if it were a cloud in the wind.

“It went from above our home, across the street over my neighbor’s home, and then vanished in the distance. The object seemed transparent as if it were trying to be cloaked but a hard outline was visible in the background as it moved. I tried to capture a video, but it only shows a pure black screen on playback.

“I would say it was about 100 feet at most above the tops of the homes. At first, I tried to dismiss it for a flock of birds but they were low in the sky and had no audible sound and defiantly lower than any plane would fly.”

Kuna is a city in Ada County, ID, population 24,011. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).

Cloaking UFOs

Many reports of objects seen cloaking themselves have been reported, according to data from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The following similar report is from my book, UFO Cases of Interest: 2018 Edition.

Washington witness says disc UFO cloaked as a cloud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SW4BW_0iju1cPC00
Witness illustration.Credit: Mutual UFO Network (MUFON)

A Washington witness at Valley reported watching a disc-shaped object inside a cloud that appeared to be having trouble with a cloaking device, according to testimony in MUFON Case 94350.

The witness was sitting outside on a warm, sunny day at 1:07 p.m. on February 8, 2018.

“I was looking across the lake I live on towards the southwest sky and watching the clouds and was sort of gauging the wind which was hardly any, maybe 4-5 miles an hour,” the witness stated.“The clouds that day were various sizes but all ovals.”

As the witness watched, the biggest cloud started to blink.

“One second it was a giant, disc-shaped craft, and then it was a cloud. I kept looking away at other clouds and then looked back at this phenomenon because I was questioning what I was seeing. It looked to me as though its cloaking was not working properly. This was enormous. I could see at least four stories of windows that were along the edge of the craft. The color was metallic. After about five to eight minutes it stopped blinking and looked like a cloud again.”

Washington MUFON Chief Investigator Daniel Nims closed this case as an Unknown Aerial Vehicle.

“MUFON reports no similar large vehicle sightings in this vicinity,” Sims wrote in his report. “A NUFORC case on January 22, 2018, at 3:30 a.m. reported a similar, large object that seemed to be able to generate a ‘cloud’ camouflage.

“The witness reports she stepped out to her west porch to have a cigarette and enjoy a pleasant early spring afternoon. She saw several strange oval-shaped clouds several miles away to the southwest high in the sky (about 45 degrees elevation). One of the clouds then changed from its cloud look and took on the appearance of a large disk-shaped object which appeared oval looking at it from the side. The craft had a metallic surface. It also had what looked like four rows of rectangular-shaped windows that went around the craft. (See drawing) The object was large with an approximate width of seven inches and a height of two inches at arm’s-length, or 14 degrees wide by 4 degrees tall. The object flickered back and forth from the cloud appearance to the disk-shaped object several times over a period of several (5-8) minutes. She says it was like it had a ‘cloaking’ devise that was malfunctioning. It finally assumed the cloud appearance. The object stayed fixed relative to the other clouds as they drifted off to the southeast in a mild breeze of a few miles per hour.

“No lights were noted. No sound was associated with the object, although it was quite a distance away.

“An object this large is too big to be an aircraft. An Internet search was run to see if any airship (blimp) operations were occurring in the northwest. The Internet gave no evidence of that. FlightRadar24 showed no aircraft in the vicinity of Valley for that time period.

“The unique characteristic of switching from cloud appearance to craft appearance would not be from any normal aircraft. The disposition of this case is Unknown – UAV.”

Valley is a census-designated place and unincorporated community in Stevens County, Washington, population 146.

# UFO# UAP# Idaho UFO# Triangle UFO# Cloaking UFO

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

