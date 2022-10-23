Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFO

Cropped version of witness image. National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

A Minnesota witness at Saint Paul reported watching and photographing a donut-shaped object at a high altitude at about 8:45 p.m. on July 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness said there was an aura or haze around the object as it moved overhead.

“It was a black donut-shaped craft gliding from the south heading north,” the reporting witness stated. “Seemed to shift, sometimes gliding flat like a Frisbee and then going perpendicular like a rolling donut.

“The altitude seemed high, many, many feet above the tree line."

Saint Paul is the capital of Minnesota and the county seat of Ramsey County, population 307,193. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).

Donut Shape

While many people report circle-shaped UFOs, a few witnesses have described the craft as being a donut shape, according to data from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The following case is from my book, UFO Cases of Interest: 2019 Edition.

New Mexico UFO described as donut-shaped

Los Lunas, NM. Credit: Google

A New Mexico witness at Los Lunas reported watching a “giant, metal, donut-shaped” object moving overhead, according to testimony in MUFON Case 94105.

The witness was in the backyard facing south on August 12, 2018.

“A shiny, donut-shaped object appeared from the tree line,” the witness stated.“I have never seen anything like it before. I was a little scared at first. It seemed to flip and spin at random. Gained altitude, then passed almost overhead. Its motions smoothed out as it headed north. Sometimes it appeared shiny and reflected the sunlight, other times it appeared black or dark. It moved north from south of my house until it disappeared into clouds north over Albuquerque. I would guess it covered about 20 miles in two minutes until we lost sight. My 10-year-old daughter also witnessed the object.”

New Mexico MUFON Assistant State Director John Fegel closed this case as an Unknown-Other.

Los Lunas is a village in Valencia County, New Mexico, population 14,835.