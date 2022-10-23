Witness says shape-shifting UFOs were fast-moving over Pennsylvania

A Pennsylvania witness at Lansdale reported photographing two fast-moving, black-colored objects that appeared to change shape at about 1:19 p.m. on July 14, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“I was standing out back and a small black object caught my eye,” the reporting witness stated. “I grabbed my phone and aimed it up toward the object but was hard to see in the sun.

“I followed the object traveling from right to left in the sky and then while reviewing it later noticed another black object shooting from behind a tree line at an incredible rate of speed going from bottom left to the upper right.

“When I slowed it down and looked frame-by-frame, I could see the second object appear to change shape and in one frame I can clearly see what looks like an oblong shape that has a single wing through it. You can see both objects in the same shot on the zoomed-in frame included. No sounds were heard by either object.”

Lansdale is a borough in Montgomery County, PA, population 16,269. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).

Common UFO attributes

Shape-changing is a common UFO attribute, according to data from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database. The following case is from my book, UFO Cases of Interest: 2018 Edition.

Pilot says UFO hovered over Fort Rucker

Fort Rucker, Alabama. Credit: Google

A Fort Rucker pilot reported watching an “oddly-shaped, circular object” hovering over the Alabama army base, according to testimony from MUFON’s Case 84970.

The witness had just finished morning physical training and was standing around talking to two other friends before heading home at 6:45 a.m. on June 15, 2017.

“It was a warm morning with partly cloudy skies,” the witness stated.“The sun was just starting to peak over the buildings around us and was quickly starting to warm the day. At approximately 6:45 a.m., I observed a UH-60 (Blackhawk) helicopter flying above the tree line approximately a mile from my current location. This is a pretty typical sight as Fort Rucker is home to initial Army flight training.”

As the witness looked up to watch the Blackhawk helicopter, another object was noticed hovering approximately a thousand feet or so above the tree line.

“From my line of sight, the Blackhawk was passing under the object but was much closer to me than the object appeared to be. From where I was standing the object was rather small but taking into consideration the altitude and distance from my location, it had to have been no smaller than the size of an average car. The object emitted a light similar to a star but was not as bright. You could also tell that the object’s color was most likely white or a dull-like color. We knew this was no star because it was below the clouds and appeared to be much closer. The longer we watched it, the less it seemed to have a definitive shape. It appeared to be shifting shapes kind of like a ball of liquid would behave. Almost like a pulsating type behavior.”

None of the three observers could identify the object.

“All three of us have quite a lot of experience with aviation and different things associated with weather/sky activity. None of us could positively identify this object. It hovered in one place in the air as I watched it for approximately 10 minutes. After about 10 minutes had lapsed I looked away to step toward my car. When I looked back less than a minute later, the object was nowhere to be seen. Unfortunately, I am not the only one to witness objects or have experiences on base. Another friend of mine had experienced what he describes as a close encounter in the air but refuses to talk about it. I, like him, feel it could be quite a repercussive to specify any other information.”

Alabama MUFON Field Investigator Rachel Cordesand State Director Scott Cantrell closed this case as an Unknown Aerial Vehicle.

“The witness being a military pilot, I have no reason to doubt his credibility,” Cordes and Cantrell wrote in their report.“Attempted to obtain ATC radar data from Fort Rucker, however, 45-day radar data retention exceeded. Considered the possibility of the object being a group of balloons at altitude however witness had a water tower available to use as reference and noted the object did not move as balloons would have been forced to move by wind current. Interviewed the witness who appears to be of good standing. And, lack of evidence, must rely on witness testimony. I find no reason to question or doubt testimony and conclude the object observed and report disposition as Unknown Aerial Vehicle.”

Fort Rucker is a U.S. Army post located mostly in Dale County, Alabama. The post is the primary flight training base for Army Aviation and is home to the United States Army Aviation Center of Excellence (USAACE) and the United States Army Aviation Museum. Small sections of the post also lie in Coffee, Geneva, and Houston counties. Part of the Dale County section of the base is a census-designated place, population 4,636.