California witness says UFO ejected smaller object that moved close

Roadway in Azusa, CA, showing the local mountainside. Credit: Google

A California witness at Azusa out hiking with dogs reported watching a light along a nearby mountainside eject a smaller light that approached and emitted light that felt like static, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The event occurred at about 11:33 p.m. on October 3, 2022

“I went hiking with my two pet dogs last night,” the reporting witness stated. “I arrived about 9 p.m. and around 11.30 p.m. into our walk a dark object was hovering above the mountainside next to me.

“At the first sight of it, I thought it may have been some kind of platform recently installed on top of the hill. But as I walked closer and my angle of view changed, I could see the object was in mid-air.

“My pets weren't acting any different. I stopped walking in confusion to what I was seeing.

“Shortly after, a basketball-sized orb of light came out from the ship and approached me so close I could feel the light’s energy like static pulling my hair or my skin on my face.

“When it noticed I was scared, it seemed like the light orb got dull and I suddenly wasn't scared anymore and it began emitting heat at this moment as if it was trying to warm me. I could now feel warm air all around me.

“Shortly after it was over. The orb wasn't there anymore and the floating object wasn't there anymore. And the time was now almost 2 a.m. I don't remember the object flying away and I don't remember the orb going back to the floating object.

“I immediately walked back to my car with my pets and left. I think I might have been taken into the craft or simply examined by the orb. I would like more information or anything similar to my story. Send me any kind of information that could help me cope with what I've experienced. I don't feel the same anymore.”

Similar Reports

Several pieces of the witness report pop up in other UFO cases around the country, according to data from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database.

There have been many past reports where an object appears to eject smaller objects. The following two cases are from my books UFO Cases of Interest: 2019 Edition and 2018 Edition.

Multiple witnesses watch red lights hovering

Witness image. Credit: MUFON

An Illinois witness at Tinley Park reported watching two red lights that hovered while one of the lights released five smaller, white orbs, according to testimony in Case 94525 from MUFON.

The witness received a phone call from a brother three miles west at 9:50 p.m. on August 10, 2018, asking him to look west for two red orbs hovering in the sky.

“I stepped out of my front door and there were the two red orbs hovering in the sky around airplane elevation,” the witness stated. “At this time, I ran back inside my home and told my wife and kids to come outside so all six of us could witness orbs. We took pictures and tried to take videos, but the orbs did not show up very well on the videos. My kids and I sat outside for about 30 minutes observing the UFOs. The UFOs just hovered in the sky while the air traffic continued in the area. It did appear as if at least one plane noticed the light because a plane changed course as it approached the area where the UFOs hovered.

“At about the 20-minute mark, we noticed the lower UFO ejected about five small, white orbs much smaller than the UFOs that just disappeared after being ejected. After 10 more minutes, the higher UFO light faded out and about two minutes later the other UFO faded out and vanished.”

Illinois MUFON State Director Sam Maranto and Assistant State Director Roger Laurella closed this case as an Unknown Aerial Vehicle.

Tinley Park is a village located in Cook County, Illinois, population 56,703.

Bright Texas UFO emitted smaller objects

Witness illustration. Credit: MUFON

A Texas witness at DeKalb reported watching a brightly lit craft with no lights that ejected smaller orbs before moving away, according to testimony in Case 86357 from MUFON.

The witness was driving along a farm market road heading to work at 8:30 p.m. on August 24, 2017.

“I noticed that there was a strange-looking flying craft with two bright lights that really stood out but the whole craft was very lit up,” the witness stated. “It was coming from my south side from across a pasture.”

The witness quickly grabbed a cell phone and started recording video.

“The craft came across the pasture and then got in front of me and was flying directly above the road in front of me as I'm recording it. I am driving and taping at the same time. We go like this for a while when I then notice there are two star-size lights or orbs that are falling from the craft. A few seconds after this, I actually go under the craft and I look up through my sunroof and can see the bottom of it. It appeared to be square and lit underneath. It's hard to recall but seemed to have maybe pink and blue lighting.”

The witness did not get that event on video due to driving.

“Very shortly after that, I found a driveway to pull into so that I could get out and see this thing. After I pulled into the driveway, which was now in front of the craft, I grabbed my cell and tried to get more video. I could see the craft. It was hovering in a clearing in the direction I just came from it was lit up and unusual looking. You can at this point hear the sound of it on my video, but you can't see it. It then goes straight back in the direction we had just come from.”

The witness heard people talking across the street talking and walked over to ask if they saw it.

“It was a way back behind their house, but they were under their carport at the time and didn't see it, but one of the men said that they heard something.”

Texas MUFON State Director Gary Neitzel closed this case as an Unknown Aerial Vehicle.

“She was driving down FM Road 44 south of DeKalb,” Neitzel wrote in his report. “She saw the object at a distance which was lit up with bright lights. Eventually, she was following the object down the road and this continued for a while. The object then dropped two little lights. Apparently, the object slowed or was stopping, and she slowed down to approximately 30 mph and actually drove under the object. She looked at the object through her car sunroof. She said the object looked square. During this time, she was video recording it with her cell phone. The object was now behind her and it was then hovering.

“She pulled into a driveway and got out of her car and tried to take more video. Then, she heard a sound which she described as a loud hum. The object then goes back in the direction it had come from. She asked some people that were talking nearby if they had seen it. They had not seen it since they were under a carport, but they did hear a sound. The witness was sure the object was not a helicopter or airplane. She thought the object had come within 100 feet of her. She described the object as bigger than a car. The object had two big, bright, white lights on either side, not like headlights, but at an angle. It also had laser pink lights but not really bright around it.

“It is not known what the object might have been. It surely was not military because it was very close to the witness. It does not appear to be a drone since it would be large for a drone and why was it appearing to target the witness? The fact that it came to fly over the road in front of the witness, slowed, let the witness fly under it, and hovered behind the witness does seem strange. The case is being closed as an Unknown – UAV.”

DeKalb is a city in Bowie County, Texas, United States, population of 1,699.

Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).