Charlotte, NC

Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North Carolina

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TZggf_0ijApmzR00
Cockpit. (2022, September 1).Wikipedia.

An airline captain traveling out of North Carolina en route to Pennsylvania reported seeing a rapidly descending light that stopped and turned without deceleration before shooting away at about 9 p.m. on November 13, 2020, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“I was the Captain of a flight operating from Charlotte, NC, to Harrisburg, PA,” the reporting witness stated. “That flight departed the gate in CLT at 8:17 p.m. local time. After takeoff, while climbing through an altitude of roughly 15,000 feet heading north, I saw an object out of the corner of my eye that then moved with very significant relative speed from the top of my field of view to at or below my perceived nighttime horizon, nearly vertically down with slight movement from left to right.

“It was moving at a speed consistent with a meteor, but white with no tail, and at roughly the horizon. It instantaneously stopped with no deceleration and changed direction, with no curvature of turn, to the north or northeast, roughly a few degrees right of our course.

“It disappeared away from our aircraft to the north in a fraction, maybe a quarter, of the time it took to move from the top of my field of view to nearly the bottom. The light’s movement away appeared to me as a rapid dimming with slight movement to the right, which leads me to at the least perceive it as having rapidly moved away outside my range of sight to the north; that is how aircraft look as they disappear out of sight, albeit multiples slower.

“This entire event was a matter of a couple to a few seconds. The movement of the object from above to the horizon was roughly 1.5 to 2 seconds, the movement away possibly .5 seconds. This is an estimation based on perception.

“With regard to our immediate interpretation of and reaction to the event, as well as my current opinion regarding it, I was immediately puzzled by what I saw. I said to my First Officer, ‘Did you see that?’ His response was, ‘Yeah, I saw that.’ I said, ‘That was not a meteor,’ and he echoed that sentiment and said something to the effect of, ‘It turned.’

“I then said, ‘That wasn’t a plane either,’ and my First Officer agreed. We bounced ideas off each other for a few moments. During a quick shuffling of possible explanations in my head, an aircraft moving vertically toward earth had momentarily been an alarming one of them. But airplanes accelerate and decelerate, and when they turn, the turn is accomplished with curvature. They also have more lights than just bright white.

“This object moved across our entire field of view with great speed, instantaneously stopped with no deceleration, and shot off to the north, as if from a cannon. The angular change in direction was almost like a pinball bouncing off the bumper of a pinball machine, but with maybe the slightest pause as it made contact. Or a child’s bouncy ball bouncing off an angled surface dropped from above, rapidly changing direction to move laterally.

“It was not an airplane.

“We also discussed meteors to include that we had both seen many meteors from aircraft throughout thousands of hours of flight time. The confident consensus was that the object had not been a meteor, for several reasons.

“First, and least compelling, was that they usually have a tail. This white, almost bluish-white, object had no tail. More importantly, it would have been a meteor moving almost directly downward through our atmosphere with no flickering and no breakup.

“Beyond that, it would have been a clean, crisp, white meteor with no flickering, no tail, and no breakup, moving downward through our atmosphere to roughly our altitude before making a sudden and instantaneous, deceleration and acceleration-free, 90-degree turn to the north, disappearing faster than it crossed our field of view.

“It was not a meteor.

“After ruling out a few possibilities, it became clear that this object did not behave like anything either of us had ever seen while in flight. It showed no signs of being affected by an apparent enormous speed through our atmosphere, and it stopped and changed direction with seemingly no obedience to the Newtonian physics that we have such significant intuition for.

“Nothing I’ve seen, including fighter jets, change direction that sharply or move at that speed. We asked ATC, I believe Atlanta or Washington Center if they had picked up an object rapidly descending in front of us. They mentioned an aircraft still above us slowly descending to another altitude above us. This was clearly not related to what we saw.

“After several minutes discussing what we had seen, as well as the likelihood of us catching both flack and a drug test for a report of this nature, we both agreed that the right thing to do was to report it to air traffic control.

“We did that, and by that time, I believe Washington Center took my report. We also notified dispatch via ACARS message. We both possess copies of those messages. After providing that report, I thought to myself that the object’s path of motion had looked very much like a reverse checkmark, and I recall asking my First Officer to draw the path he saw before communicating that specific notion to him.

“Whether I did ask or not, at that time he drew precisely that, and handed it to me, the mirror image of a check mark, with the long side on the left, and the short side on the right. We spoke about the object a few more times during that flight and trip, but we have not spoken about or corroborated our descriptions of the events we are both separately submitting, in order to not influence our individual recollections.

“On November 17th, an FAA UFO investigative team member contacted me through a member of company management and spoke with me before asking permission to pass my information to you for your organization’s investigative purposes. This report is submitted upon request from the subsequent contact.”

Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# UAP# Pilot UFO# North Carolina UFO# Fast Moving UFO

Comments / 245

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
1324 followers

More from Roger Marsh

Altoona, PA

Halloween: Four haunting tales from a paranormal writer

Baker Mansion in Altoona, PA, is thought to be haunted.Credit: Wikipedia Commons. As a longtime paranormal writer, I’m often in situations and places where stories of high strangeness are told. My book, Sacred Dialogue: Tuning into Mother Nature’s Universal Broadcast Band, covers some of these cases.

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee witness photographs hovering UFO

A cropped version of the witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Tennessee witness at Blountville reported watching and photographing an oval-shaped object that moved out of a storm, hovered, and then disappeared at about 4:30 p.m. on June 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
1 comments

UFOs: Something Intelligent This Way Comes

Cover of The MUFON Journal, August 2018.Credit: Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) Studying UFO reports over longer periods of time can yield some interesting features about how the objects are operating in our air space, according to a year-long study based on the largest UFO database out there - the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Read full story
Ellensburg, WA

Private pilot describes ‘aircraft carrier-sized’ object under 1,000 feet

Witness object image.Credit: Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) Reports of giant UFOs the size of football fields or aircraft carriers have been a steady stream over the past few decades, according to statistics from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database.

Read full story
7 comments
Keyser, WV

West Virginia witness says UFO wanted to be noticed

A West Virginia witness at Keyser reported watching a red-light UFO over a nearby tree that appeared to watch and react to the witness at about 9:11 p.m. on July 31, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Penn Run, PA

Star UFO appeared to 'mimic' Pennsylvania witness's actions

A Pennsylvania witness at Penn Run reported watching a bright star-like object that appeared to mimic the witness’s actions at about midnight on July 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Mobile, AL

Alabama witness says UFO may have reset vehicle radio to Christian station

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Alabama witness at Mobile reported watching and videoing a shape-shifting object that may have affected his vehicle’s electronics at about 4:50 a.m. on July 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Corpus Christi, TX

Texas pilot 'exhausted' after two-hour UFO encounter

Aerial view of Corpus Christi, TX.Credit: Wikipedia Commons. A Texas pilot reported an encounter with UFOs moving in ways unaffected by gravity at about 2 a.m. on July 28, 2022, after the flight took off from Corpus Christi, TX, en route to Ohio, TX, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Woodland, WA

Washington teens photograph hovering tic-tac-shaped UFO

Cropped version of the witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) Two Washington witnesses at Woodland reported watching a hovering tic-tac-shaped object at about 12:26 a.m. on July 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Greenwood, DE

Delaware pilot shocked UFO 'size of a tank' able to stay afloat

Witness illustration.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Delaware pilot and spouse at Greenwood reported watching a huge craft moving silently overhead at 150 feet off the ground at about 10:50 p.m. on July 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story

New Jersey witness describes late night creature encounter

Illustration of the 'Jersey Devil' - but the witness believes what was seen is related to a UFO.Credit: Wikipedia Commons. A New Jersey witness at Bass River Township reported an encounter with an unknown entity in and around a home at about 2:37 a.m. on July 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
104 comments
Milton, VT

Vermont witness 'terrified' as UFO moved close and seemed to follow

A Vermont witness at Milton reported becoming “terrified” after watching a diamond-shaped object at a distance that moved quickly to the witness’s location at about 2:14 a.m. on July 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Kuna, ID

Idaho witness says triangle UFO cloaked itself in cloud

An Idaho witness at Kuna reported watching a large, silent, triangle-shaped object about 100 feet above the rooftops that appeared to be cloaking itself at about 11:27 p.m. on July 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Minnesota State

Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFO

Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Minnesota witness at Saint Paul reported watching and photographing a donut-shaped object at a high altitude at about 8:45 p.m. on July 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Witness says shape-shifting UFOs were fast-moving over Pennsylvania

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Pennsylvania witness at Lansdale reported photographing two fast-moving, black-colored objects that appeared to change shape at about 1:19 p.m. on July 14, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
1 comments
Azusa, CA

California witness says UFO ejected smaller object that moved close

Roadway in Azusa, CA, showing the local mountainside.Credit: Google. A California witness at Azusa out hiking with dogs reported watching a light along a nearby mountainside eject a smaller light that approached and emitted light that felt like static, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
2 comments

New Jersey UFO 'size of SUV' moves away and returns

New Gretna, New Jersey. (2022, October 11)Credit: Wikipedia Commons. A New Jersey witness at New Gretna reported a fast-moving UFO with two “searchlights” attached at about 4:30 a.m. on July 4, 2022, that quickly moved away, but soon returned, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Walla Walla County, WA

Washington witness photographs low flying orange circle UFO

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Washington witness at Walla Walla reported photographing a low-flying, orange-red, circle-shaped UFO at about 9:58 p.m. on June 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Starbuck, MN

Silent floating rectangle UFO interrupts family's leisure campfire

Glacial Lakes State Park.Glacial Lakes State Park. (2022, September 26). In Wikipedia. A Minnesota witness near Starbuck reported watching a rectangular-shaped object nearly a half-block long floating silently about 500 yards away at about 10 p.m. on August 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy