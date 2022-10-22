Washington witness photographs low flying orange circle UFO

A Washington witness at Walla Walla reported photographing a low-flying, orange-red, circle-shaped UFO at about 9:58 p.m. on June 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“During my time-lapse astro-imaging session on the M101 Pinwheel Galaxy, I saw an extremely bright light oscillating slowly back and forth from a brilliant orange to bright red,” the reporting witness stated. “This object was moving east to west.

“Having been long involved in all types of aircraft as well as ATC, ILS, and Nav radio communications, as well as their navigating lighting protocols, there were no flashing strobes or night lighting emanating from this silent source.

“I must note the intense magnitude in brightness and near moon size instantly reminded me of the brightness associated with welding. This is probably a poor definition but may simply summarize the shock and awe I experienced. I initially worried it may have been an aircraft with titanium components burning with its brightness.

“With my years photographing deep sky objects like nebula, galaxies, planets, lunar, on a computerized GoTo Tracking Mount, I've never experienced anything like this. UFOs have never been of any interest to me.

“Note, I didn't have time to set proper exposure to capture the color accurately on the photos. I grabbed it with my Samsung Galaxy S9 phone.”

Walla Walla is a city in Walla Walla County, WA, population 34,060. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).