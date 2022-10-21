New York witness says ground lit up as UFO hovered above

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cOESn_0ii53wtt00
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

A New York witness at Richmondville reported the ground illuminated from a four-point light source in the sky above at about 9:59 p.m. on August 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“Was outside enjoying the warmth and quiet of the night,” the reporting witness stated. “Stars were present. Sky was clear. Temperature was about 79 degrees.

“All of a sudden at 9:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time in the southwest sky, this light began to illuminate out of nowhere grabbing my attention. It was bright enough to illuminate the ground a bit where I was standing in my backyard. It was an intense light with four arms radiating out. See pictures.

“No sound was present. Location was approximately 42.635, - 74.567 in Upstate New York. The light lasted approximately five minutes.”

Richmondville is a town in Schoharie County, NY, population 2,610. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KoY1W_0ii53wtt00
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

Frequent UFO Reports

Witnesses have frequently reported objects beaming light to the ground level, according to statistics from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness database. One case from the United Kingdom was similar.

UFO shines light on British witnesses

A British witness at Exeter reported watching an orb-like object moving overhead at 75 feet that briefly directed a bright light to ground level and then moved quickly away, according to testimony in Case 83334 from MUFON.

The witness and a friend were outside “rabbiting” at 11:30 p.m. on April 17, 2017, when the incident occurred.

“At night I always look up at the sky, looking at the stars, especially on a nearly clear night, which it was and very quiet,” the witness stated. “There were no street lights for about five miles.”

The two were walking along a country lane which was about nine feet wide.

“My friend was looking at the ground and said, did you see that” And I replied, yes, did you see that? I saw a bright, orb-like object with a pink outer edge moving slowly over us. Then a bright light shined down on us and lit up the road for about two seconds. Then it took off at a remarkable speed and made no noise at all. The orb was about 75 feet high. And about as big as a mini car.”

British MUFON Field Investigator Karl Webb closed this case as an Unknown Aerial Vehicle.

“From the very onset of this case it seemed obvious that the witness had seen something that had clearly unsteadied his normal thought process,” Webb wrote in his report. “I believe that something took place that night near Yarcomb on James Lane. The description by the witness of the object above him reveals nothing startling other than was of a describable size and that the light was intense. Along with the distinct lack of noise or sound of any kind, rules many terrestrial objects out of the picture, including the usual helicopters, planes, drones, and copters. What we are left with is an object that is silent, emitting a brightness that can be likened to a large headlight with a pink aura around it. This object then projects some type of beam down that encapsulates both witnesses for a few seconds at most. The light and beam suddenly 'switch off' and the object is seen by the witness to disappear at an extreme speed. It is my conclusion with the evidence at hand, that this was clearly a UAV.”

The case was reported to MUFON on April 24, 2017. The above quotes were edited for clarity. Exeter is a cathedral city in Devon, England, population 129,800.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fkepZ_0ii53wtt00
Witness location.Credit: Google

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

