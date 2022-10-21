Idaho witness says sphere UFO disappeared into 'tunnel' in cloud

Witness image shows where in the sky the object was seen. National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

An Idaho witness at Pocatello reported watching a bright, neon green-colored sphere with an aura or haze around it, fly into clouds at about 12:30 a.m. on August 5, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“I was in my backyard looking around at night in the northwest direction when I heard a really weird boom,” the reporting witness stated. “I assume a sonic boom since I've never heard one in person before. The boom felt like it came from the other side of my fence where the sidewalk would be, but the sound itself felt like thunder originating from somewhere far away and from a single point.

“I looked in the direction of the boom, either west or west-southwest in direction to suddenly see an incredibly bright, neon green light appear up in the sky and a little to the right of where I felt the boom originate.”

The witness said the object appeared to be perfectly spherical.

“It also looked to be whitish-green in the center like the sun, being more red-looking on the outside and whiter near the center due to the difference in light intensity towards our direction.

“The object also had a neon green, near-spherical aura I assume is from the intensity of the light illuminating the humidity in the night air as it had rained that day and the humidity was sticking around.

“The object was flying to the right and entered what looked like a tunnel of some sort going into some clouds I didn't see until the object lit up. The edges of the tunnel had fingers of clouds coming out of them that looked like typical fractus clouds, but the edges of this tunnel were fuzzy and undefined.

“After flying about eight to 10 times the sphere’s diameter into the tunnel, as that's my only reference for dimensions, the sphere dimmed really fast like someone slammed the light dimmer switch for a house light until everything disappeared, including the tunnel and associated clouds."

The witness said the light was on for a total of a second or two longer.

“Afterwards, I realized that the boom could have been from the light. I looked carefully at where I saw the light and couldn't see any form of cloud or smoke trail. Granted, it was still nighttime and most likely beyond the light pollution of the city. If I had to guess, I would say the sphere's location was somewhere around the waste field of JR Simplot Company’s Don Plant around seven or so miles west of where I was at.

The area near the J.R. Simplot Company's Don Plant where the witness thought the object was located. Credit: Google

“Thinking back, I can't remember clearly if I saw the sphere traveling horizontally, or if it was moving slightly upwards. It was not falling. The picture included is of the view I had, and I have circled the location in the sky I saw the sphere.”

Pocatello is the county seat and the largest city in Bannock County, ID, population 54,255. The J.R. Simplot Company is a fertilizer production facility. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).