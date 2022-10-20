Oxford, CT

Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut driveway

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QMHs6_0igdWf7T00
Rural roadway in Oxford, CT.Credit: Google

A Connecticut witness at Oxford reported watching a four-foot-tall “bipedal creature” move out of the woods and cross a driveway at about 10:46 a.m. on August 3, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“I own 14 acres of woods and am surrounded by many more,” the reporting witness stated. “I was driving down my driveway when I saw a bipedal creature about four feet tall and about as wide as my thigh. I'm five-foot-six and 140 pounds, so not big.

“The creature ran out of the woods to my left, across my driveway, and into the woods or yard of the property on the right. It was about 10 yards away.”

The witness described the creature.

“It looked like a tree on legs with small arms. No visible curves, hips, or shoulders. Just straight. It was brown, skinny, with no fur or hair, lightning-fast, and light as a feather. Almost looked like it wasn't even touching the ground. Didn't hear a sound from it running and all the birds and other animals were dead silent.

“When it ran, it didn't prance like most animals or run like a human. Its legs were moving as if you were pedaling a bicycle.

“I saw the back and a bit of the right side of it. I didn't see the front or a face. I didn't see a tail, ears, or any other body parts a normal animal or human would have.”

The witness had an earlier encounter that may not be related to this event.

“About two months ago, I was outside around 10 p.m. and there were two owls hooting back and forth. Then I heard this God-awful screeching sound. It wasn't a fisher cat or screech owl. I have no idea if that was related or not.

“I don't do drugs and I was not drinking. I am not on any medication or anything like that. I don't know if it was for sure an alien but I don't know what else it could be. I did not see any craft or anything, although I wasn't going to walk through the woods to look either.”

Oxford is a town in western New Haven County, CT, population 12,706. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network ( MUFON).

