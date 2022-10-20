Vermont witness says cigar UFO had aura around it

A Vermont witness at Alburgh reported watching a cigar-shaped object with an aura or haze around it hovering over their lakefront cabin at about 10 p.m. on August 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“My cousin was in Vermont on August 19th around 10 o’clock at night with her boyfriend and my grandparents,” according to the relative who filed the report. “They were sitting in front of our lakefront cabin on Lake Champlain and they saw a bright cigar or disc-shaped object hovering in the sky.

“My cousin recalls the back of the object having almost like a separate motor that ended up fusing with the main body of the object. The object emitted a bright white light the whole time and made zero noise. It slowly hovered towards our cabin and then faded into the night sky.

The report included one image with the report. They stated that the object had “an aura or haze” around it. The object was hovering just over the tree line.

Alburgh is a town in Grand Isle County, VT, population 2,106. Witness testimony was edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network ( MUFON).

Second Vermont Report

A second Vermont report on August 19, 2022, of a cigar-shaped object, occurred six minutes earlier.

A Vermont witness at Barre reported watching a cigar-shaped object at 9:54 p.m., about 90 miles southeast of Alburgh.

"I was shooting long exposures hoping to capture the northern lights," the reporting witness stated. "I saw, to my left, or northwest, what appears to be a small, very bright line with round lights along the length moving from left to right, west-northwest to east-southeast.

"It seemed like it was pretty high up, definitely not a meteor or aircraft. In the video, which is not great, you will see what looks like a line moving across the sky. The two still photos are

long exposures, so the detail gets lost a bit. The size stayed pretty consistent, although it did get noticeably bigger as it moved over my location and appeared to just fade out. I do a lot of night photography and have never seen anything like this. It was way too slow to be a meteor or even an aircraft.

Recent coverage of other cigar-shaped objects includes:

Many past UFO cases include accounts of the UFO having an aura or haze around it.

From my book, UFO Cases of Interest: 2018 Edition, is this account from North Carolina.

North Carolina report

A North Carolina witness at Elizabeth City reported watching a triangle UFO hover under 500 feet over his vehicle, according to testimony in Case 81565 from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database.

The reporting witness was a passenger in his mother’s vehicle on January 11, 2017, as they were driving into town for a birthday dinner.

“On our way to town, I happen to notice what I thought at first was maybe a helicopter or aircraft,” the witness stated. “But it had unusually bright, white lights, with what appeared to be red/green flashing lights, kind of like a normal aircraft might have. Didn't think too much of it at the time, but kept kind of looking towards it, as it moved slowly.”

As their vehicle moved along, the witness kept watch of the unusual object.

“It arrived at the edge of town, just about the time we did, and was hovering low, over trees and houses. About the time we turned to head towards town, its flight path was heading right for us, so I was like, okay, I'll see what it was for sure now, 'cause it's about to be right over our heads.”

The witness continued to watch the object.

“So I look out the window as it slowly hovered overhead and was dumbfounded by what I saw. It was a triangular-shaped craft, unlike anything I have ever seen before. Three bright, white lights at the corners of the craft. Red lights towards the center. And orange lighting in various places. It seemed to have orange-lit, engine-like vents towards the back end of the craft. It seemed to be dark gray in color, but the whole thing had this translucent blueish aura about it.”

The witness described his encounter as brief, but life-changing.

“I've never seen anything with this level of tech. You could just feel how powerful this thing was. I'm a bit of a sci-fi fan and have kind of somewhat believed the possibility of stuff like this existing. The crazy part is, the thing was still in the area on our way home, an hour or so later. Though it didn't come close to us again. But seriously, it just made everything I've ever seen, including fantasy, just pale in comparison. I've actually been kind of scared to drive or even go out at night since seeing it. It's really kind of shaken me up. My mother was driving, so she never got a close look at it like I did, unfortunately. And no pictures either. I honestly was so amazed and shocked, I didn't even think to try.”

Elizabeth City is a city in Pasquotank County, North Carolina, population 18,047. North Carolina MUFON Field Investigator Sanford Davis investigated this case and closed it as an Unknown.