Alburgh, VT

Vermont witness says cigar UFO had aura around it

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gBAu9_0ifYBzrk00
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

A Vermont witness at Alburgh reported watching a cigar-shaped object with an aura or haze around it hovering over their lakefront cabin at about 10 p.m. on August 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“My cousin was in Vermont on August 19th around 10 o’clock at night with her boyfriend and my grandparents,” according to the relative who filed the report. “They were sitting in front of our lakefront cabin on Lake Champlain and they saw a bright cigar or disc-shaped object hovering in the sky.

“My cousin recalls the back of the object having almost like a separate motor that ended up fusing with the main body of the object. The object emitted a bright white light the whole time and made zero noise. It slowly hovered towards our cabin and then faded into the night sky.

The report included one image with the report. They stated that the object had “an aura or haze” around it. The object was hovering just over the tree line.

Alburgh is a town in Grand Isle County, VT, population 2,106. Witness testimony was edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network ( MUFON).

Second Vermont Report

A second Vermont report on August 19, 2022, of a cigar-shaped object, occurred six minutes earlier.

A Vermont witness at Barre reported watching a cigar-shaped object at 9:54 p.m., about 90 miles southeast of Alburgh.

"I was shooting long exposures hoping to capture the northern lights," the reporting witness stated. "I saw, to my left, or northwest, what appears to be a small, very bright line with round lights along the length moving from left to right, west-northwest to east-southeast.

"It seemed like it was pretty high up, definitely not a meteor or aircraft. In the video, which is not great, you will see what looks like a line moving across the sky. The two still photos are
long exposures, so the detail gets lost a bit. The size stayed pretty consistent, although it did get noticeably bigger as it moved over my location and appeared to just fade out. I do a lot of night photography and have never seen anything like this. It was way too slow to be a meteor or even an aircraft.

Recent coverage of other cigar-shaped objects includes:

Many past UFO cases include accounts of the UFO having an aura or haze around it.

From my book, UFO Cases of Interest: 2018 Edition, is this account from North Carolina.

North Carolina report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NHLkE_0ifYBzrk00
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

A North Carolina witness at Elizabeth City reported watching a triangle UFO hover under 500 feet over his vehicle, according to testimony in Case 81565 from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database.

The reporting witness was a passenger in his mother’s vehicle on January 11, 2017, as they were driving into town for a birthday dinner.

“On our way to town, I happen to notice what I thought at first was maybe a helicopter or aircraft,” the witness stated. “But it had unusually bright, white lights, with what appeared to be red/green flashing lights, kind of like a normal aircraft might have. Didn't think too much of it at the time, but kept kind of looking towards it, as it moved slowly.”

As their vehicle moved along, the witness kept watch of the unusual object.

“It arrived at the edge of town, just about the time we did, and was hovering low, over trees and houses. About the time we turned to head towards town, its flight path was heading right for us, so I was like, okay, I'll see what it was for sure now, 'cause it's about to be right over our heads.”

The witness continued to watch the object.

“So I look out the window as it slowly hovered overhead and was dumbfounded by what I saw. It was a triangular-shaped craft, unlike anything I have ever seen before. Three bright, white lights at the corners of the craft. Red lights towards the center. And orange lighting in various places. It seemed to have orange-lit, engine-like vents towards the back end of the craft. It seemed to be dark gray in color, but the whole thing had this translucent blueish aura about it.”

The witness described his encounter as brief, but life-changing.

“I've never seen anything with this level of tech. You could just feel how powerful this thing was. I'm a bit of a sci-fi fan and have kind of somewhat believed the possibility of stuff like this existing. The crazy part is, the thing was still in the area on our way home, an hour or so later. Though it didn't come close to us again. But seriously, it just made everything I've ever seen, including fantasy, just pale in comparison. I've actually been kind of scared to drive or even go out at night since seeing it. It's really kind of shaken me up. My mother was driving, so she never got a close look at it like I did, unfortunately. And no pictures either. I honestly was so amazed and shocked, I didn't even think to try.”

Elizabeth City is a city in Pasquotank County, North Carolina, population 18,047. North Carolina MUFON Field Investigator Sanford Davis investigated this case and closed it as an Unknown.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# UAP# Vermont UFO# Cigar UFO# UFO Aura

Comments / 1

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
895 followers

More from Roger Marsh

Minnesota State

Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFO

Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Minnesota witness at Saint Paul reported watching and photographing a donut-shaped object at a high altitude at about 8:45 p.m. on July 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Witness says shape-shifting UFOs were fast-moving over Pennsylvania

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Pennsylvania witness at Lansdale reported photographing two fast-moving, black-colored objects that appeared to change shape at about 1:19 p.m. on July 14, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
1 comments
Azusa, CA

California witness says UFO ejected smaller object that moved close

Roadway in Azusa, CA, showing the local mountainside.Credit: Google. A California witness at Azusa out hiking with dogs reported watching a light along a nearby mountainside eject a smaller light that approached and emitted light that felt like static, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
2 comments
Charlotte, NC

Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North Carolina

Cockpit. (2022, September 1).Wikipedia. An airline captain traveling out of North Carolina en route to Pennsylvania reported seeing a rapidly descending light that stopped and turned without deceleration before shooting away at about 9 p.m. on November 13, 2020, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
193 comments

New Jersey UFO 'size of SUV' moves away and returns

New Gretna, New Jersey. (2022, October 11)Credit: Wikipedia Commons. A New Jersey witness at New Gretna reported a fast-moving UFO with two “searchlights” attached at about 4:30 a.m. on July 4, 2022, that quickly moved away, but soon returned, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Walla Walla County, WA

Washington witness photographs low flying orange circle UFO

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Washington witness at Walla Walla reported photographing a low-flying, orange-red, circle-shaped UFO at about 9:58 p.m. on June 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Starbuck, MN

Silent floating rectangle UFO interrupts family's leisure campfire

Glacial Lakes State Park.Glacial Lakes State Park. (2022, September 26). In Wikipedia. A Minnesota witness near Starbuck reported watching a rectangular-shaped object nearly a half-block long floating silently about 500 yards away at about 10 p.m. on August 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
California State

Pilot reports five UFOs flying above his aircraft over California airspace

A pilot reported watching five circular-shaped objects flying above his aircraft at about 3:20 a.m. on August 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story

New York witness says ground lit up as UFO hovered above

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A New York witness at Richmondville reported the ground illuminated from a four-point light source in the sky above at about 9:59 p.m. on August 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story

Idaho witness says sphere UFO disappeared into 'tunnel' in cloud

Witness image shows where in the sky the object was seen.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Idaho witness at Pocatello reported watching a bright, neon green-colored sphere with an aura or haze around it, fly into clouds at about 12:30 a.m. on August 5, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
2 comments
Ontario, CA

California witness reports cylindrical UFO hovering in Ontario Airport flight path

Witness illustration of the observed object.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Ontario reported watching a silent, cylindrical-shaped object hovering in the direct flight path of Ontario International Airport at about 2:10 p.m. on August 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee witness reports regular appearance of silent moving lights

A cropped version of witness image shows the light about center at top of photo.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Tennessee witness at Linden reported regularly watching a silent, drone-like craft that changes color and brightness as it moves, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
92 comments
Oxford, CT

Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut driveway

A Connecticut witness at Oxford reported watching a four-foot-tall “bipedal creature” move out of the woods and cross a driveway at about 10:46 a.m. on August 3, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
145 comments

Twenty-five UFO reports on same day describe similar cigar-shaped object

Twenty-five UFO reports from 11 states all occurred on August 19, 2022, with similar descriptions of shape including cigar, straight line, and cylinder, according to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
2 comments

Were 'Men in Black' replaced by dark government helicopters?

Roger Marsh on the television show 'Mysteries & Monsters in America.'Credit: Mysteries & Monsters in America. The pop culture idea of “Men in Black” appearing at the scene of a UFO sighting to intimidate witnesses and destroy evidence may have been replaced with “black helicopters” conducting site surveillance during or immediately after a UFO event, according to statistics from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness database.

Read full story
Prior Lake, MN

Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objects

Pine City Township witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) Two Minnesota cases witnessed about six minutes apart and about 100 miles between them reported watching a “cylinder” or “straight line” object crossing the sky on August 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
1 comments
Oak Harbor, WA

Unidentified light formation moves over Washington drive-in

Drive-in theater in Oak Harbor, WA.Google. A Washington witness at Oak Harbor reported watching a silent formation of lights that may have been a cigar-shaped object at about 10:50 p.m. on August 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
31 comments
Palmdale, FL

Florida witness reports UFO size of an 'airliner' moving over campground

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Florida witness at Palmdale reported watching a bright, round object the size of an airliner move silently overhead at about 5 a.m. on August 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Wilmington, OH

Ohio police officer records multiple hovering amber-colored UFOs

Cropped version of witness photo.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Ohio witness at Wilmington reported watching multiple amber-colored objects with an aura or haze around them at about 8:40 p.m. on August 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy