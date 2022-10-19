Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objects

Pine City Township witness image. National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

Two Minnesota cases witnessed about six minutes apart and about 100 miles between them reported watching a “cylinder” or “straight line” object crossing the sky on August 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

At 10:10 p.m. the first witness at Pine City Township watched a cylinder-shaped object for about 20 to 30 seconds.

“Saw a bright white bar shape in the sky,” the reporting witness stated. “It disappeared after about 30 seconds. Did not appear to be moving in any direction. I took three pictures right in succession. Each picture looks different when zoomed in. Very strange.

“A helicopter was in the area immediately after it left.”

Then at 10:16 p.m. about 100 miles southwest at Prior Lake, another witness reported lights in a straight line.

“I was sitting in my car waiting for the light to change when I saw a string of lights in a straight line,” the reporting witness stated. “At first I thought it was a shooting star but it wasn’t moving. So then I figured it was a comet but it was a string of about 10-15 individual lights in a row.

“Then they started undulating in the sky and I looked at the people in the car next to me to see if they saw it and they were looking at it too. I rolled my window down to get a photo from outside. I was able to take a photo but then the lights just disappeared.

Prior Lake, Minnesota witness image. National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

“What’s interesting is those two red orbs weren’t there when I took the photo but clearly they are in the photo. Note they are not a reflection from cars or traffic lights because I took it from outside the car – not inside.”

Pine City Township is a township in Pine County, MN, population 1,249. Prior Lake is a city 20 miles southwest of Minneapolis in Scott County, MN, population 22,796. Witness testimony was edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network ( MUFON).