Prior Lake, MN

Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objects

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jjfjd_0ifOIjah00
Pine City Township witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

Two Minnesota cases witnessed about six minutes apart and about 100 miles between them reported watching a “cylinder” or “straight line” object crossing the sky on August 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

At 10:10 p.m. the first witness at Pine City Township watched a cylinder-shaped object for about 20 to 30 seconds.

“Saw a bright white bar shape in the sky,” the reporting witness stated. “It disappeared after about 30 seconds. Did not appear to be moving in any direction. I took three pictures right in succession. Each picture looks different when zoomed in. Very strange.

“A helicopter was in the area immediately after it left.”

Then at 10:16 p.m. about 100 miles southwest at Prior Lake, another witness reported lights in a straight line.

“I was sitting in my car waiting for the light to change when I saw a string of lights in a straight line,” the reporting witness stated. “At first I thought it was a shooting star but it wasn’t moving. So then I figured it was a comet but it was a string of about 10-15 individual lights in a row.

“Then they started undulating in the sky and I looked at the people in the car next to me to see if they saw it and they were looking at it too. I rolled my window down to get a photo from outside. I was able to take a photo but then the lights just disappeared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18JQi9_0ifOIjah00
Prior Lake, Minnesota witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

“What’s interesting is those two red orbs weren’t there when I took the photo but clearly they are in the photo. Note they are not a reflection from cars or traffic lights because I took it from outside the car – not inside.”

Pine City Township is a township in Pine County, MN, population 1,249. Prior Lake is a city 20 miles southwest of Minneapolis in Scott County, MN, population 22,796. Witness testimony was edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network ( MUFON).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bYF1Z_0ifOIjah00
Prior Lake, MN, is about 100 miles southwest of Pine City Township, MN.Credit: Google

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# UAP# Minnesota UFO# Cigar UFO# Prior Lake UFO

Comments / 1

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
895 followers

More from Roger Marsh

Minnesota State

Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFO

Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Minnesota witness at Saint Paul reported watching and photographing a donut-shaped object at a high altitude at about 8:45 p.m. on July 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Witness says shape-shifting UFOs were fast-moving over Pennsylvania

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Pennsylvania witness at Lansdale reported photographing two fast-moving, black-colored objects that appeared to change shape at about 1:19 p.m. on July 14, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
1 comments
Azusa, CA

California witness says UFO ejected smaller object that moved close

Roadway in Azusa, CA, showing the local mountainside.Credit: Google. A California witness at Azusa out hiking with dogs reported watching a light along a nearby mountainside eject a smaller light that approached and emitted light that felt like static, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
2 comments
Charlotte, NC

Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North Carolina

Cockpit. (2022, September 1).Wikipedia. An airline captain traveling out of North Carolina en route to Pennsylvania reported seeing a rapidly descending light that stopped and turned without deceleration before shooting away at about 9 p.m. on November 13, 2020, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
193 comments

New Jersey UFO 'size of SUV' moves away and returns

New Gretna, New Jersey. (2022, October 11)Credit: Wikipedia Commons. A New Jersey witness at New Gretna reported a fast-moving UFO with two “searchlights” attached at about 4:30 a.m. on July 4, 2022, that quickly moved away, but soon returned, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Walla Walla County, WA

Washington witness photographs low flying orange circle UFO

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Washington witness at Walla Walla reported photographing a low-flying, orange-red, circle-shaped UFO at about 9:58 p.m. on June 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Starbuck, MN

Silent floating rectangle UFO interrupts family's leisure campfire

Glacial Lakes State Park.Glacial Lakes State Park. (2022, September 26). In Wikipedia. A Minnesota witness near Starbuck reported watching a rectangular-shaped object nearly a half-block long floating silently about 500 yards away at about 10 p.m. on August 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
California State

Pilot reports five UFOs flying above his aircraft over California airspace

A pilot reported watching five circular-shaped objects flying above his aircraft at about 3:20 a.m. on August 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story

New York witness says ground lit up as UFO hovered above

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A New York witness at Richmondville reported the ground illuminated from a four-point light source in the sky above at about 9:59 p.m. on August 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story

Idaho witness says sphere UFO disappeared into 'tunnel' in cloud

Witness image shows where in the sky the object was seen.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Idaho witness at Pocatello reported watching a bright, neon green-colored sphere with an aura or haze around it, fly into clouds at about 12:30 a.m. on August 5, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
2 comments
Ontario, CA

California witness reports cylindrical UFO hovering in Ontario Airport flight path

Witness illustration of the observed object.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Ontario reported watching a silent, cylindrical-shaped object hovering in the direct flight path of Ontario International Airport at about 2:10 p.m. on August 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee witness reports regular appearance of silent moving lights

A cropped version of witness image shows the light about center at top of photo.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Tennessee witness at Linden reported regularly watching a silent, drone-like craft that changes color and brightness as it moves, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
92 comments
Oxford, CT

Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut driveway

A Connecticut witness at Oxford reported watching a four-foot-tall “bipedal creature” move out of the woods and cross a driveway at about 10:46 a.m. on August 3, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
145 comments

Twenty-five UFO reports on same day describe similar cigar-shaped object

Twenty-five UFO reports from 11 states all occurred on August 19, 2022, with similar descriptions of shape including cigar, straight line, and cylinder, according to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
2 comments
Alburgh, VT

Vermont witness says cigar UFO had aura around it

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Vermont witness at Alburgh reported watching a cigar-shaped object with an aura or haze around it hovering over their lakefront cabin at about 10 p.m. on August 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
1 comments

Were 'Men in Black' replaced by dark government helicopters?

Roger Marsh on the television show 'Mysteries & Monsters in America.'Credit: Mysteries & Monsters in America. The pop culture idea of “Men in Black” appearing at the scene of a UFO sighting to intimidate witnesses and destroy evidence may have been replaced with “black helicopters” conducting site surveillance during or immediately after a UFO event, according to statistics from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness database.

Read full story
Oak Harbor, WA

Unidentified light formation moves over Washington drive-in

Drive-in theater in Oak Harbor, WA.Google. A Washington witness at Oak Harbor reported watching a silent formation of lights that may have been a cigar-shaped object at about 10:50 p.m. on August 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
31 comments
Palmdale, FL

Florida witness reports UFO size of an 'airliner' moving over campground

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Florida witness at Palmdale reported watching a bright, round object the size of an airliner move silently overhead at about 5 a.m. on August 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Wilmington, OH

Ohio police officer records multiple hovering amber-colored UFOs

Cropped version of witness photo.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Ohio witness at Wilmington reported watching multiple amber-colored objects with an aura or haze around them at about 8:40 p.m. on August 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy