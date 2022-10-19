Unidentified light formation moves over Washington drive-in

Drive-in theater in Oak Harbor, WA. Google.

A Washington witness at Oak Harbor reported watching a silent formation of lights that may have been a cigar-shaped object at about 10:50 p.m. on August 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness said the lights first appeared like a comet, then as a long string of 25-30 lights that silently glided directly overhead, disappeared, and traveled 50 miles in one minute.

“While watching a movie at a drive-in sitting outdoors in a truck bed, we thought we saw a comet in a north direction, but it was moving upwards,” the reporting witness stated. “As it moved upwards, 25-30 small, bright, white lights spaced themselves out with an equal, short distance between them.

“We listened for sound but only heard a plane moving away from the lights. The lights glided low, directly overhead, slowly, at about 5 mph, and silently. The leading craft in front of the lights was an indistinguishable shape, even at that close proximity.

“We watched the lights disappear 30 miles to the south with no turning, no cloud cover, just gone. There was no drone hum sound or any sound of any kind. It may have been one object with several lights, which would’ve been a very long cigar shape, or several small ones in formation. We could see nothing around or between lights except for the head or lead craft that seemed to change shape.

“There were some dogs at the drive-in which were all barking while the lights flew overhead. My phone camera video wouldn’t show the lights even when directly overhead, but my sister-in-law got one blurry photo while they were directly behind her vehicle.”



Oak Harbor is a city on Whidbey Island in Island County, WA, population 22,075. Witness testimony was edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).