Florida witness reports UFO size of an 'airliner' moving over campground

A Florida witness at Palmdale reported watching a bright, round object the size of an airliner move silently overhead at about 5 a.m. on August 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“We were the only campers at this part of the campground on this particular evening,” the reporting witness stated. “We were sleeping on the edge of the trees and the small lake in our screen tent.”

The witness woke up sometime between 4 and 5:20 a.m. and saw a large, round, bright white light slowly flying over the trees and almost right over the tent.

“I wasn’t sure if I was dreaming, so I woke up my husband and asked him to put his glasses on so that he can confirm what I was seeing. He confirmed and we watched in awe as the soundless object flew across the sky. By the time it disappeared over the horizon it was moving quickly and was the size of the stars.

“When it was right above us it was as large as an airliner would be if it was round in shape. There were other airplanes in the sky and none looked like or behaved like what we saw. Unfortunately, we were both in shock and didn’t record the event.

“Today it came to me that filing this report may help confirm other sightings at this time and location. Shortly after the moon was doing something I have never seen before. There were bright beams creating a star-like shape. My husband and I are regular people who enjoy camping and do so almost every month. He is a manager in retail and I am a massage therapist.”

Witness testimony was edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to MUFON.