Ohio police officer records multiple hovering amber-colored UFOs

Cropped version of witness photo. National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

An Ohio witness at Wilmington reported watching multiple amber-colored objects with an aura or haze around them at about 8:40 p.m. on August 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“My fiancé observed strange lights that appeared and disappeared and asked me what it was and to grab my phone,” the reporting witness stated. “I have video. These lights would show up randomly and in different spots at times, almost touching, then they would separate and then move northeast.”

The witness is a Wilmington police officer with 16 years on the force.

“I’ve never seen this. My father was in the air force and I'm very familiar with jets and military aircraft. These did not appear to be normal. Also, I've seen meteor showers and this does not appear to be that either.”

The witness said the objects hovered stationary, then almost touched, and then separated.

“What's strange is that about 15 minutes later while we waited for them to appear, we observed three flashing lights evenly spaced out heading north that may have been jets. We have the video recording of these lights.”

The witness said they were in total darkness and then the objects would show up.

“At one point you will see two or three. Then one disappears and a split second later it's next to the other one.”

The witness stated that the objects appeared to have an aura or haze around them. The witness saw five different objects.

Wilmington is a city in Ohio and the county seat of Clinton County, population 12,660. Witness testimony was edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to MUFON.