Austin witness reports two UFOs disappearing into cloud bank

Google Earth image near where the witness had his encounter. Credit: Google

A Texas witness at Austin reported watching a disc and a cylinder-shaped object enter a cloud bank and disappear at about 12:39 p.m. on August 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness is an Army veteran and retired law enforcement officer who was walking back to his vehicle at the Highway 290 Wal-Mart parking lot.

“I'd felt a sensation to look up at the clouds,” the reporting witness stated. “I observed a smooth silver circle-shaped object just hovering. Then it started to move in a slow northerly direction. I didn't hear any sound.”

After overcoming his initial shock at the sighting, the witness was able to take a few pictures with a cell phone.

“I observed this craft as it entered into a cloud bank, but it never came through the other side. It was like it had stopped. While I was continuing to scan that area looking for it to reappear, I observed another craft approaching from the north.

“It was a wingless, silver cylinder craft. It was smooth. It wasn't captured by photo.

“This craft was traveling at a faster rate than the first craft. I saw it enter the same cloud bank and it never made an exit. I continued to scan that particular area until the cloud moved on. Both objects were no longer observed within that particular area.”

One of three images submitted by the witness. National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

No object is visible in the three images submitted by the witness. But the witness did report, “Zoom to the lower left of the cloud bank. The craft appears as a white indistinguishable circle.”

Austin is the capital of Texas, population 964,177. Witness testimony was edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to MUFON.