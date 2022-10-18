Auburn, WA

Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet long

Roger Marsh

Witness illustration.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

A Washington witness at Auburn reported watching a black, cigar-shaped object about 300 feet long with white lights on each end move overhead at about 11:06 p.m. on August 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“My husband and I were sitting outside in our backyard looking at stars,” the reporting witness stated. “I looked up from my phone and noticed over the tops of our trees a brighter star, but it was moving with another star or light and staying at an equal distance apart and moving in unison across our backyard. I yelled, so my husband looked up and saw it too. He took a video with his phone, but it was too dark.”

The witness said the object was black and approximately 300 feet long.

“It had one bright, white light on the back end and a smaller white light at the front.

“The huge body of the craft blocked out the stars as it moved and also blended into the night sky so that details on the craft were not visible. It moved slowly over our trees and up into the middle of the sky until it disappeared into the heavens.

“There is a bog on our 10 acres and I have seen lights there. And once saw a huge beam of light over or in it before. I have lived here for 24 years.”

The cigar-shaped UFO is one of the top 10 most common shapes reported in the U.S., according to monthly statistics recorded at the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Auburn is a city in King County, WA, population 87,256. Witness testimony was edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to MUFON.

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

