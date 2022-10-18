Arizona witness says orb UFOs 'frightened' her

Cropped witness image. National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

An Arizona witness at Maricopa reported watching multiple glowing orange orb UFOs on three different nights in August 2022, that “terrified” her, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

On August 24, 2022, the witness was facing south toward the Sonoran Desert National Monument.

“My husband and I saw three fireball-looking orbs hovering over a distant hillside towards the Sonoran Desert National Monument,” the reporting witness stated. “They suspended or hovered in the air for about five minutes before extinguishing, but not dropping, and moving to another location east maybe a couple of miles, and reappeared.

“These eventually went out and we did not see them again that night.”

On August 25, at 9:45 p.m., again facing south towards the Sonoran Desert National Monument, three lights appeared while the witness and her husband were out stargazing hoping to see the lights again.

“They maintained their location in the sky just like the night before and were the same glowing amber lights or orbs. They again disappeared and reappeared south-southwest towards Yuma, this time seemingly further away. This lasted roughly 10-15 minutes before we did not see anything again.”

On August 31 at 7:20 p.m., the witness was in her backyard facing north in the completely opposite direction of the past two sightings and facing South Mountain and the Ak Chin Indian Reservation.

“I saw three glowing amber lights just above the horizon line. I have included photos and videos of what I witnessed last night. I was terrified upon the first sighting as it looked almost as if they were coming toward me. The lights seemed to grow brighter and brighter, and I had a weird feeling.

“This time my husband was not home, so I ran inside and called him, and viewed from my bedroom window that faces north. I could still see the lights and they were hovering over the horizon line facing north – three lights in a horizontal row.”

At about 7:34 p.m., the witness said the lights changed into a triangle formation, and then over about two minutes, they changed to a diagonal formation.

“Eventually, one dimmed – did not extinguish because I could still see it. It then moved west of the original location. The other two maintained their brightness. After about 20 minutes they dimmed. At 8:20 p.m., all three bright lights were visible again in the same area, and again moved from a triangle formation to a diagonal, as seen in the still photos from the three-minute mark in the video I took.”

Maricopa is located in the Gila River Valley in Pina County, AZ, population 62,720. Witness testimony was edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).