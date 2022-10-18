Texas witness says UFO beaming light to ground level

A Texas witness at Fredericksburg reported watching a slow-moving craft at a “very low altitude” that appeared to be beaming light to the ground level at about 9:05 p.m. on August 31, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org).

“There were white lights at a low altitude in the sky ahead of us when we were traveling in our car about 50 mph 10 miles out of Fredericksburg,” the reporting witness stated. “There was lightning and light rain from a thunderstorm we were exiting.”

The witness said the object was very dark with only flashes of lightning around it.

“We thought it could be a plane trying to follow the road because of the weather but it was almost stationary as we approached it. For a very short time, I saw four red lights beaming down below it. There were two red lights each in two straight lines that made it appear like they were lights on legs of a tower.

“But those lights disappeared. There is no tower in that area.

“I rolled down the window as we turned onto a side road so I could listen for a motor sound thinking it might be a helicopter. There was no engine noise or sound of any kind.”

The witness then stopped the car and got out onto the road.

“I took a video on my camera as it slowly moved away from us toward the east across a pasture. I could not make out the shape of the craft in the dark. I could only see three large pulsating white lights going from right to left.

“I am 74 years old and have never been this close to something I couldn’t identify.”

Fredericksburg is the county seat of Gillespie County, TX, population 10,530. Witness testimony was edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).