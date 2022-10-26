Linesville, PA

Knickerbocker Hotel claims friendly ghosts

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kVpQz_0ibXEMut00
Knickerbocker Hotel in Linesville, PA.Credit: Roger Marsh

Not all ghostly claims include bloody and horrifying details. One small-town Pennsylvania hotel insists their spirits are friendly, according to owners Myrle and Peg Knickerbocker.

Milo and Clara Arnold kicked off the construction of their new hotel in 1880 and hosted their grand opening in 1882 in Linesville, Pennsylvania, according to the hotel's website. Myrle and Peg bought the hotel in 2005 and quickly discovered a large catch of hidden spooky treats.

The building originally included 21 sleeping rooms, a livery to house your horse and buggy, a first-floor dining room, and a second-floor hallway leading to the opera house next door.

Peg discovered a historical quote from Milo, who was reported saying, "Nary a lady had to soil a slipper on her way to the opera."

The hotel was built one block from the train station, nicely situated 500 miles east of Chicago and another 500 miles east to reach New York City. It was the perfect halfway stop between the two cities where you could check into a new hotel, have dinner and catch an opera performance, before continuing on your journey.

The attached video is an introduction to the Knickerbockers who will tell you just a few of the hauntings they have encountered these past 17 years.

My team completed a video investigation in 2009 and created a series of webisodes that ran on YouTube. Myself and several crew members all experienced the paranormal there. Future posts here will include some of that footage.

I originally heard about the Knickerbocker after watching an episode of "Paranormal State" on the History channel and did not like what I saw. So I made contact with Peg and set up a shoot where we could tell her story in a different way.

Check out their web space. More videos and stories soon on this unique destination.

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

