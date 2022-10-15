Bigfoot 101: Free online class from expert David Paulides

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xypM7_0iZkSUEG00
David Paulides in his first class of the new series, Bigfoot 101.Credit: David Paulides

Get up close with the elusive creature known as Bigfoot in a free online class from one of the world’s most interesting experts.

Longtime “Missing 411” researcher David Paulides launched a video series on October 14 that introduces you to known historical facts about Bigfoot that are often missing from 21st-century investigations.

Paulides is the author of multiple books on the subject, including Bigfoot, Wild Men and Giants; The Hoopa Project; and Tribal Bigfoot.

In his "Bigfoot, Wild Men and Giants" book, Paulides researched and displayed published newspaper articles worldwide that offer accounts about Bigfoot from 1680 to 1923. Readers will quickly notice overlapping details in this 243-year period that include observed details like supernatural power.

At some point in 20th-century research, many investigators wanted the Bigfoot creature to be something more normal. Something they could hunt and catch. And the critics along the way would often point out - if Bigfoot is real, why have we not found one dead body?

Investigators and scientists need to get to a level where no clue is tossed aside.

In the Colm Kelleher and George Knapp book, "Hunt for the Skinwalker," there is an unusual scene where two scientists observe a ball of light moving along the edge of a lake on a Utah ranch. At one point, the ball of light expands, and out steps a Bigfoot creature. The light then reduces in size to a dime and smaller until it disappears and the creature runs further along the edge of the lake and disappears.

In Stan Gordon's book, "Silent Invasion: The Pennsylvania UFO-Bigfoot Casebook," a rural Ohiopyle woman on February 6, 1974, investigates late-night sounds on her front porch with her 16-gauge double-barrel shotgun. When the woman discovered a Bigfoot creature six feet away from her instead of the wild dogs she anticipated, she point-blank fired. But instead of hitting her target, the creature simply vanished into thin air. (I was the book editor on this project).

Other good researchers include West Virginia-based Fred Saluga and Brian and Terrie Seach, who lecture, teach and investigate regional cases.

So put away your supermarket tabloids, turn off those awful network shows, and settle in for a series that offers historical clues over multiple centuries. More classes to follow.

# Bigfoot# Bigfoot Class# Yeti# Bigfoot Research# Bigfoot Paranormal

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His "UFO Traffic Reports" published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel's "Hangar 1: The UFO Files."

