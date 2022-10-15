Killeen, TX

Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera off

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GhXqV_0iZbMtJo00
Cropped version of the witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

A Texas witness at Killeen reported watching six triangle-shaped objects crossing the evening sky at 8:40 p.m. on September 27, 2022, and their presence appeared to shut down his cell phone’s video option, according to testimony with the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org).

The witness said the six objects came into view, one after the other, traveling in a straight path flying southeast to northwest, and appearing to glow red and yellow. The objects seemed to disappear at times and then reappear again.

“I was going to check my mailbox, at 8:35 p.m. or so,” the reporting witness stated. “I turned to call my dog and observed an odd light in the sky. Initially one light. The objects were triangular and appeared like upright conquistador hats. They were lit up like a glow, not lights like a conventional aircraft.”

The witness said the objects were lit in a red-yellow color but seemed to have a dark metallic border at the lower base.

“There were a total of six that came into view one at a time approximately two minutes apart on the same path, very silent, and not a sound. Once they got miles away, they seemed to elevate and vanish. Two of them vanished overhead and returned and then disappeared miles away.”

The witness called a neighbor to come out and see them too.

“I videoed a few of them. Then – and I don’t care who believes it – the video recording stopped and the video option on my iPhone was gone. All other options were available.”

After the last craft passed over, the witness waited briefly to see if more were coming and then retrieved his mail and went back into his home.

“In the house, I turned the iPhone camera back on and the video option was back available. About 15 minutes later I went outside and there were helicopters in my northwestern sky. I am a retired Army senior non-commissioned officer.”

Killeen is a city in Bell County, TX, population 153,095. NUFORC received 18 reports in September 2022. Of these 18 sightings, one other report was also a triangle.

On September 19, about 180 miles northeast of Killeen, between Lindale and Canton, a witness reported seeing a triangle-shaped object for about 30 seconds.

“I was driving east on I-20 and at about 45 degrees saw a row of lighted windows moving slowly from south to north across the interstate,” the witness stated. “At first I thought it must be a reflection of another vehicle’s lights so I told my son to look up. He said, wow, it looks like an airplane standing still.”

The witness said the object appeared to be about the size of a small commuter jet except the windows were square with two partitions in each window. There were approximately a dozen windows.

“After driving about a quarter-mile past where it crossed over us, I pulled over to see it and it disappeared. This was a clear night and stars were everywhere, but no object. Curiously I saw a meteorite though. My son said the underside of the object appeared to be blacked out. Not sure why I couldn't see that, but I was also concentrating on driving. Total time about 30 seconds and a half-mile going about 60 mph.”

Electronics manipulated at the ground level during a UFO sighting is a common case attribute. Witness quotes are edited for clarity. File UFO reports at NUFORC.org or with the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON.com).

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

