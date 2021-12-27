Warning Labels

Roger Clark

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wF0Te_0dWLOR2a00
Roger Clarkroger clark

WARNING LABELS

When I get our lawn mower out, pull the sidearm from a holster, or unpack my wife’s hair curler, I always see the warning labels. I’m not a dummy, of course. I know better than to put my feet near the blades, finger on the trigger, or hand around the curler blades, but warning labels are a good reminder.

Written on stickers, etched in aluminum, or posted in an owner’s manual, warning labels help keep our bodies intact and neighbors friendly.

But there’s one thing that needs warning labels and doesn’t have them. Rock & Roll history includes songs that should never be heard by the newly injured, lately fired, clinically depressed, or those recently kicked to the curb. It started before King David ever coveted his neighbor’s smoke’n hot wife, but it really got going in the 1960’s. Nothing can change your mood faster, after all, than 2000 years of sorrow, or a sunbathing dame on a next-door rooftop. Here are some examples.

Jean Dinning wrote “Teen Angel” for her brother Mark in 1959 and it went to #1 in February of 1960. It tells the story of a young couple whose car gets stranded on the railroad tracks. They get away in time, but then she goes running back, and gets killed by the train.

That same year, 20 year-old Ray Peterson recorded “Tell Laura I Love Her” on the RCA Victor label. It tells the story of a high school boy who gets dead in a home-made race car. I mean, how much more romantic can ya get than that, right? Anyway, it was a Top-10 record for Peterson, who also starred on the TV show “Donna Reed”.

J. Frank Wilson recorded Wayne Cochran’s “Last Kiss” in 1961, joining the select group of splatter platters, and made it to #2 on the Billboard chart. Rumor had it the song was from a real highway wreck, but history placed the song before the crash. The B-side of “Last Kiss” was a funny thing you’ll have to look up on your own.

Also in 1961, John D. Loudermilk penned two top-ten tragedy songs, one for the Everly Brothers, and the other for 36 year-old Sue Thompson. The boys took “Ebony Eyes” to #8 in the U.S., and #2 in the U.K., where the Everly sound was more prevalent. Thompson recorded “Sad Movies” and it went to #5 on the Billboard charts in October.

“Laura What’s He Got That I Ain’t Got” was covered by such luminaries as Frankie Lane, Marty Robbins, Kenny Rogers, and Brook Benton, but the only singer to take it to #1 was the original songwriter, Leon Ashley. The bad news is, someone probably dies. The good news is, we still don’t know who it was.

That same year, Mississippi native Bobbie Gentry wrote and recorded “Ode To Billy Joe”, a disturbing account reflecting coming of age in the shade of the Tallahatchie Bridge. Gentry insists it’s a fictional account, and I sort of believe it, but can never hear her #1 song without wondering just what, exactly, was thrown down off that bridge…..

Perhaps the best known song for drive’n and cry’n is Bobby Goldsboro’s 1968 #1 hit “Honey”, written by Bobby Russell. Described by CNN in 2006 as the “worst sad song of all time”, it sold over a million copies in the U.S. and stayed at the top of charts for five straight weeks on three different continents. Perhaps it’s CNN that needs a warning label. If you don’t believe me, then just ask King David!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 3

Published by

Slice of life observations of the human condition from 2,000,000 miles of crisscrossing North America. Always entertaining, usually engaging, often humorous, and mostly true, my articles have a lot of NO. No anger, no profanity, no politics, and no exhortations.

Valley Center, KS
176 followers

More from Roger Clark

A Trucking Christmas

Christmas on the road brings challenges to the American trucker, even if the only loved one left at home is a teddy bear. Restaurants are closed, interstates are deserted, weigh stations are empty, and even hitch hikers take a day off. It’s a special kind of desolation, trucking across the Wyoming during the holidays.

Read full story

A Likely Story

Christmas is a time for peace on earth, goodwill to men, and new gloves with a matching scarf under the Christmas tree. It’s a time for honest reflection, family reunions and, if you’re lucky, a hot rum & coke by the fireplace. And if you’re an OTR driver for a nationwide fleet, the sights and sounds of the holidays include screeching tires, honking horns, and traffic delays caused by bozos who can’t keep their seatbelts on, won’t give up the texting, and don’t drink unless they’re driving.

Read full story
Abilene, TX

A Likely Story Making God Laugh

February 17, 2009 started out like most other trucking days, with a cold shower and hot breakfast near Abilene, Texas. “Nothing can happen today, Lord”, I prayed, “that you and I can’t handle”. Little did I know how prophetic my prayer would be that day.

Read full story

A Likely Story

don’t tip some people. In fact, I don’t tip a lot of people. That would include load brokers, funeral directors, flight attendants, or folks standing on the corner of a get-on ramp. I don’t tip the last group in particular, even if they are load brokers, funeral directors, or flight attendants. Nor do I tip police officers, if I appreciate my freedom. But more on them later.

Read full story

A Likely Story

Truckers learn early in their careers to read every sign they can. Road signs, weather signs, billboards signs, and hand signs that use more than one finger. In the days before GPS, it was many of those signs that pointed us in the correct direction.

Read full story

A Likely Story

Not long ago I viewed a security video from a downtown Dallas alley. It showed a young man about 20 years old parking his car on a lightly traveled side street. Emerging from the ten-year-old vehicle, he carefully removed his cellphone, cigarettes, and loose change, then stored it all behind the driver’s seat.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy