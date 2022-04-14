Emerging Innovations Disrupting the World of AI in Social Media

Roger Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CMlPa_0f8pLbtU00
Social MediaCogito

According to Verified Market Research, the global AI in social media was worth "USD 0.74 billion in 2020" and is expected to increase at a "CAGR of 28.82 percent from 2021 to 2028, reaching USD 6.12 billion by 2028".

Organizations use social media to reach the most significant number of people by assessing the customer's overall perception and learning about their sentiments and responses to brands and goods. On the other hand, these corporations and individuals are eager to protect the privacy of their data, which can only be accomplished via the use of artificial intelligence applications and procedures.

Companies that use artificial intelligence to sell on social media have benefitted three times more than those that do not. Furthermore, ai in social media contributes to the preservation and security of users' and digital owners' privacy and data on social networking sites, as well as increases the profits of companies that use artificial intelligence-based marketing through social media platforms, as revenues increase by 10%, costs decreased, and productivity and logistic networks improved.

But to have accurate results from AI and Ml models, It is essential to train them with high-quality training data so that machines can perform as per the requirements. Several data annotation firms like Cogito and Anolytics, which provide data annotation and labeling services at flexible pricing.

AI and Brand Reputation

All marketers understand the importance of brands and how various circumstances influence stakeholders' perceptions of them. In addition, due to events that impact the brand, brand reputation may grow or decline over time. Because brand reputation does not remain constant, businesses must constantly

monitor their brands to discover whether their reputation is changing and understand which components of the brand are generating these changes.

There are survey-based techniques, but polling stakeholders daily is often too costly to be feasible. Another method is to use ai in media to infer what is happening with a brand's reputation. Automatic text analysis of social media messages using AI is a viable option.

Benefits

AI in social media marketing has a lot of advantages, including:

1. Processes for marketing and management that are more efficient

2. Insights on user behavior that are useful

3. Increased efficiency and productivity

4. Increased user engagement

5. Improved user experience

6. Better performance insights and more innovative marketing

7. Content targeting that has been fine-tuned

8. Marketing costs are lower.

About Cogito

Cogito is a hybrid data labeling platform following model-assisted labeling (MAL) approach to cater industry's leading businesses. The MAL model leverages a human workforce to label a relevant portion of the training dataset, enabling the AI application's training. Playing an essential part as human-in-the-loop, our solutions encompass business verticals ranging from Retail, Manufacturing, Building, and Construction to Medical, Food processing, E-commerce, and more. Originally published at - prlog

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# ai in media# ai in social media# Cogito# News# Annotation

Comments / 0

Published by

Hi, My name is Roger Brown and I work at Cogito as Strategic Partnerships Lead. I am an expert at comprehending & processing training data needs for organizations from various industries & sectors involved in Machine Learning, AI or NLP implementations. I lead highly motivated teams of data annotators , labellers and content moderators for processing multiple data-sets during the day and write about my learnings and share insights & solutions by the night.

Levittown, NY
11 followers

More from Roger Brown

Intriguing Ways to Use AI Video Surveillance Across Industries

If there’s one thing we’ve learned about AI in the previous several years, it’s good at local jobs. Computer vision isn’t always about training computers to view the environment as we (humans) do. The goal is to allow computers to record, evaluate, and learn about the human environment.

Read full story

Where will Data Labeling and Collection Market Be 5 Years From Now?

All machine learning and deep learning algorithms require data to function. It's what drives these intricate and sophisticated algorithms to provide cutting-edge results. You must offer correctly organized and labeled data to the algorithms to construct dependable AI models. This is when the data annotation process comes into play. You must annotate data for machine learning algorithms to learn how to execute specific jobs.

Read full story

Transcription Services with Cogito: Confidential and High-Quality

The worldwide transcription services market is expanding in every section. Traditional European languages are still growing in popularity, while Chinese, Korean, and Japanese are quickly becoming the most widely spoken Asian languages on the globe. Speakers of once-ignored languages are increasingly seeking the services of translation businesses, in large part owing to increased globalization of the economic sector, as well as political reasons.

Read full story

Clinical Decision Support System Advantages

In the healthcare sector, medical records are an integral part of patient health and medical condition diagnosing and tracking. Primarily, the medical health records are generated on the basis of consultations given by health practitioners during patient visits. The medical records can be found in the form of hand-written notes, laboratory reports and evidence, referral letters, audio recordings of patient narration, clinical forms, insurance forms or disability data, and all other forms of reports. The last five years are to be noted in terms of Artificial Intelligence enabling digital transformation in patient care and treatment.

Read full story

Deep Learning Neural Networks Explained

Deep learning thrives on layered learning and is different from what traditional machine learning looks like or works at. With relation to artificial intelligence latest news, deep learning is not limited to one form of implementation and is subdivided into additional deep learning categories or disciplines like Multi-layer Perceptrons, Convolutional Networks, and Recurrent Neural Networks.

Read full story

How Artificial Intelligence is Enhancing Overall Medical Outcomes in Cardiology?

Artificial Intelligence is transforming the healthcare industry by allowing medical practitioners to diagnose and treat any malady at a much faster pace. In the medical process, there were times when the distance between diagnosing diseases and their treatment was very big. It took time to identify and treat disease. In order to identify the exact ailment, a patient had to undergo several tests in the labs and then only doctors could identify and treat a particular disease. And in the entire process, there were high chances of unintentional human-generated errors and to get rid of these kinds of errors and problems, AI-enabled models came to the rescue.

Read full story

A Brief Into to NLP in the Media & Communication Industry

Natural Language Processing (NLP) possesses a massive influence on the media and communication industry. The ability to track people’s choice, filter irrelevant information, speed, and accuracy makes this technology standing apart in the industry.

Read full story

Role of AI in agricultural & farming Sector

The agricultural sector carries out a crucial role in the country’s economic sector. With a gradual rise in population, the demand for food is burgeoning. The prevalent methods used by the farmers in the past are not enough to match the rising demand and because of this, the need for innovative automated methods and technologies arises.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy