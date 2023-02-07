Overwatch 2 Will Have One Punch Man Costume

Overwatch 2 comes with a free-to-play alias-free model that differs from the original paid series. The game is available on PC and PS4/PS5 consoles, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Two seemingly inseparable cultures, the love of video games and the love of anime, seem to be two cultures that have always gone hand in hand.

Not surprisingly, this circumstance later led to a media collaboration between his two huge franchises, deemed effective in creating greater appeal for both. Look what Fortnite has achieved.It's not difficult to get Naruto, Goku, and my heroes in the same room.A strategy that Overwatch 2 also seems to want.

Photo by Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2 has finally officially announced Season 3 via a new trailer that shows off all the new content you can expect, from new maps and tons of skins for the various characters present. Of course, it is also interesting to confirm the collaboration between Saitama's signature costume Doomfist and One Punch Man. Of course, this combination of his two feels right, but Doomfist's attacks don't always allow him to take down every opponent in one hit.

This collaboration event with One Punch Man will run from March 7, 2023 to his April 6, 2023. No confirmation as to whether or not he'll involve other characters. What do you think? Interested in interesting content? You will have fun an enjoy this game!