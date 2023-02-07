Early Access Sons of the Forest is Coming Soon

Following the unexpected success of its predecessor, many players have high expectations for Sons of the Forest. Player enthusiasm for The Forest sequel is getting higher from year to year and sometimes, things like that put a lot of pressure on developers to release the sequel soon.

Photo by Endnight Games Ltd / Steam

As if learning from other developers, Endnight Games as the developer doesn't want to rush the release of their newest game. But on the other hand, they also don't want to disappoint the players by delaying the release. Because of that, the indie developer finally decided to take a middle road.

In order to avoid release delays, Endnight announced that Sons of the Forest will be released in early access. That way, players will be able to play the horror game in time despite the fact that the game isn't completely finished yet. Endnight said that one of the factors that made The Forest special was player feedback and they wanted to apply the same thing to the sequel.

With no delays, this game is certain to still be released (but in early access) on 23 February. Endnight also hopes that they can take advantage of the remaining time before the game's release to add or improve things such as items, gameplay mechanics and gameplay balance.

While it's a little disappointing to learn that Sons of the Forest won't be fully finished when it releases, it's a relief that the game isn't being delayed any longer. Previously, the game, which was first announced in 2019, has been postponed twice from May 2022 to October 2022 and from October 2022 to February 2023.