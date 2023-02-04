The Launch of The Last of Us Part 1 PC Version Has Been Delayed

Photo by Naughty Dog

The screening of the TV series adaptation of The Last of Us has received quite a positive response from fans of the game and newcomers. Apart from being successful as a TV show with the highest viewership on HBO, game sales have also reportedly increased by up to 238%.

Speaking of the game itself, players who have been waiting for its arrival on the PC seem to have to be patient a little longer. Naughty Dog as the developer recently announced that the PC version of The Last of Us Part 1, which was previously scheduled for March 3, has been postponed to March 28.

Although the cause of the PC version's delay was not explained in detail, it seems that this was done so that the development team could polish the game further so that PC players get the best experience playing The Last of Us. However, some fans argue that this delay is done so that the TV series can be completed first, where the last episode will air on March 13 and gives a gap of about two weeks.

The Last of Us Part 1 is available now for PlayStation 5, and the TV series adaptation is streaming exclusively on HBO. Let's wait for the next news so that PC gamers can play The Last of Us Part 1. Apart from that, the Series The Last of Us season 1 is still broadcasting for the fans to enjoy. For that, let's wait while enjoying the story of the series adapted by this game.