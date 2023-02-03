Game Amnesia The Bunker Delayed Release Schedule

After the success of The Dark Descent series, DLC Justine, A Machine for Pigs to Rebirth, Frictional Games has released the latest Amnesia sequel, The Bunker. However, recently the developer released news that the release of this game was postponed. Oh, why is that? Let's explore together!

Photo by Frictional Games

Frictional Games recently released an announcement via their official Twitter account which you can see below:

Through this tweet, Frictional said that they had postponed The Bunker's official release schedule from March 2023 to May 16, 2023 via the Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, and also PC platforms. This is because the development team is currently dealing with a winter sickness which has had a significant impact on game development. Therefore, the official release of Amnesia The Bunker was postponed so that the game could be developed better without rushing.

The announcement from the developer made some fans respond positively to this. Many can't wait for the horror atmosphere, especially what will be brought into the game. However, not a few were also disappointed because the delay in the release schedule was considered too far from the official release schedule. Even so, fans are still looking forward to this one game.

For those who don't know, Amnesia The Bunker is a series of Amnesia games based on physics-based puzzles with the theme of World War 1. What makes this series unique is that players can attack scary monsters or hide from their pursuit. If you're curious, you can check out the trailer below: