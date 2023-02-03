Sons of the Forest PC Specifications : The Game is Quite Light

It won't be long before the sequel game The Forest will soon be released on various gaming platforms, including PC. The game, entitled Sons of the Forest, will promise excitement and gripping elements in trying to survive on a mysterious island full of cannibals ready to attack players.

Photo by Endnight Games Ltd

Sons of the Forest is the latest game made by developer Endnights Games which is a sequel to the previous game, namely The Forest. Tells of a mission to find a billionaire who disappeared on a remote and mysterious island. Players will explore the island while surviving the threat of cannibals that live there.

This game will bring back various features in The Forest game where players must be able to survive, starting from finding resource materials, making campsites, weapons and much more. Developer Endnight Games has also made improvements to make this sequel game even more fun for players to play.

Ahead of the game's release, developer Endnight Games has provided information about the specifications of their newest PC game. This information can help gamers find out what specifications they need to play the latest game made by Endnight Games.

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: INTEL CORE I5-8400 or AMD RYZEN 3 3300X

Memory: 12GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 20GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD (Preferred)

Recommended:

Processor: INTEL CORE I7-8700K or AMD RYZEN 5 3600X

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 1080Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 20GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD (Preferred)

That's information about the Sons of the Forest PC specifications that have been announced by developer Endnight Games. Is your PC capable of playing this survival horror game?