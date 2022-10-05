Tower of Fantasy Will Release on Steam On October 20, 2022

Tower of Fantasy has had a good track record since its release in September 2022. Hotta Studio which is the developer of this game will release the latest version of this game. This game will present a new map in version v2.0 with a more interesting browsing experience. Moreover, Hotta Studio also announced that it will release Tower of Fantasy on Steam on October 20, 2022.

Tower of Fantasy on Steam (Tower of Fantasy) Hotta Studio/Steam

Hotta studio will release the v2.0 update in October 2022 because it will bring a new map called Vera. This map is something that can make players more exploratory in playing this game. In addition to the new map, there will be a new mechanic that Hotta Studio has prepared for Tower of Fantasy.

In general, Vera will offer a desolate and gloomy wilderness theme. This map also offers a variety of exciting explorations because of its unique concept. Players can encounter a variety of wildlife and monsters on this map. In addition, players can also explore the desert to see the city of Morriria or Mirror.

In addition to the map and also the concept of the environment from Vera, players are also presented with new missions. For example, in version v2.0, Desert Gobby can be an option to find enemies and mission locations. Players can also explore Grayspace if they want to get a scary experience from this game. Grayspace is a place filled with entities that destroy Vera's ecology.

Hotta Studio also confirmed that they will release the Steam version of Tower of Fantasy on October 20, 2022. However, the global version of Tower of Fantasy has been released on September 11, 2022. However, the steam version has a period of two months after its global release. Interested in this game?