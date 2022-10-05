15 New PC and Console Games for October 2022

Gaming is an activity that is enjoyed by various groups like children, teenagers, and adults. In October 2022, you can enjoy a variety of new games that you can choose according to your wishes. You will be presented with a large selection of games from publishers for the next 30 days. Many publishers seem to make this month the best time to release their flagship games from various genres. That's enough to make your wallet feel anxious and scared.

For that, welcome to October with many games from various genres that will be released. You can have fun with the game of your choice before 2022 is gone. For that, the following is a list of games that will be released this month:

1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022)

Release Date: October 28th

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

2. Dakar Desert Rally

Release Date: October 4th

Platforms: Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PC

3. Overwatch 2

Release Date: October 4th

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

4. Gotham Knights

Release Date: October 21st

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S

5. New Tales from the Borderlands

Release Date: October 21st

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch

6. Bayonetta 3

Release Date: October 28th

Platform: Nintendo Switch

7. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Release Date: October 20th

Platform: Nintendo Switch

8. Scorn

Release Date: October 14th

Platforms: PC and Xbox Series X|S

9. Lego bricktales

Release Date: October 21st

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch

10. A Plague Tale: Requiem

Release Date: October 18th

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S

11. Shadow of Rose DLC (Resident Evil: Village Gold Edition)

Release Date: October 28th

Platforms:PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

12. NieR: Automata the End of YoRHa Edition

Release Date: October 6th

Platform: Nintendo Switch

13. Deathverse: Let it Die

Release Date: October 5th

Platform: PC

14. Asterigos: Curse of the Stars

Release Date: October 11th

Platforms: Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PC

15. No More Heroes 3

Release Date: October 11th

Platforms: Playstation Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PC

That's all on our list of 15 PC and Console games that will be released in October 2022. How about you, what are the latest games that you want to play in Spring 2022? Play your favorite games on your own or with your friends. Apart from that, you can also choose your favorite types of games that will be published this month. Don't forget to write your opinion in the comments. good luck and have fun!