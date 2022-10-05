15 New PC and Console Games for October 2022

rofiqnas

Gaming is an activity that is enjoyed by various groups like children, teenagers, and adults. In October 2022, you can enjoy a variety of new games that you can choose according to your wishes. You will be presented with a large selection of games from publishers for the next 30 days. Many publishers seem to make this month the best time to release their flagship games from various genres. That's enough to make your wallet feel anxious and scared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S5nza_0iKvGGh000
GamingRene/Pixabay

For that, welcome to October with many games from various genres that will be released. You can have fun with the game of your choice before 2022 is gone. For that, the following is a list of games that will be released this month:

1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022)

Release Date: October 28th

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

2. Dakar Desert Rally

Release Date: October 4th

Platforms: Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PC

3. Overwatch 2

Release Date: October 4th

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

4. Gotham Knights

Release Date: October 21st

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S

5. New Tales from the Borderlands

Release Date: October 21st

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch

6. Bayonetta 3

Release Date: October 28th

Platform: Nintendo Switch

7. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Release Date: October 20th

Platform: Nintendo Switch

8. Scorn

Release Date: October 14th

Platforms: PC and Xbox Series X|S

9. Lego bricktales

Release Date: October 21st

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch

10. A Plague Tale: Requiem

Release Date: October 18th

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S

11. Shadow of Rose DLC (Resident Evil: Village Gold Edition)

Release Date: October 28th

Platforms:PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

12. NieR: Automata the End of YoRHa Edition

Release Date: October 6th

Platform: Nintendo Switch

13. Deathverse: Let it Die

Release Date: October 5th

Platform: PC

14. Asterigos: Curse of the Stars

Release Date: October 11th

Platforms: Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PC

15. No More Heroes 3

Release Date: October 11th

Platforms: Playstation Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PC

That's all on our list of 15 PC and Console games that will be released in October 2022. How about you, what are the latest games that you want to play in Spring 2022? Play your favorite games on your own or with your friends. Apart from that, you can also choose your favorite types of games that will be published this month. Don't forget to write your opinion in the comments. good luck and have fun!

# game# october# news# gaming news# video games

Create a Tropical Atmosphere Using Monstera Plants

Ornamental plants are one of the decorations that you can use in the interior or exterior of your home. By using ornamental plants, you can create a beautiful and stunning home appearance in a fresh, natural concept. In addition, you can also create a more comfortable home interior by using ornamental plants. This is because ornamental plants are able to filter the air and freshen the air around them. Therefore, this decoration is an important thing for you to have in your home.

Read full story
Tips for Creating Lighting in a Comfortable Minimalist Home Interior

A minimalist interior design is a simple decoration concept that you can create in your home. Using this interior design can give you a comfortable and beautiful interior look in its simplicity. You can make this interior design by using furniture and decorations with simple designs and the quantities you need. Thus, using this interior design will suit your use in a small house or apartment.

Read full story

Simple Tips for Renovating Bedrooms on a Small Budget

The bedroom is an important part of the interior of your home for you to sleep, rest, relax and do all your activities in it. For that, creating a comfortable and beautiful bedroom is a very good thing for you to do as a homeowner. In creating a comfortable and beautiful bedroom interior, you can use a variety of things, from interior design to the small accents you use. Moreover, you can renovate and redecorate your bedroom interior according to your expression and character. Renovating the interior of the bedroom is something you can do regularly so that your bedroom remains beautiful and comfortable for you to use every day.

Read full story

Simple Tips for Organizing Kitchens Neatly and Quickly

The kitchen is an important place in your home to cook and prepare meals every day. By having a comfortable and beautiful kitchen, you can provide a pleasant atmosphere for all your activities in it. Therefore, it is very important to prepare a kitchen with the right interior design, furniture, and decorations in it. This can give the kitchen a look that matches your expression and character in decorating.

Read full story

