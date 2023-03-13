O’Fallon License Office Contract Up For Bid

DOR Logo Photo by Missouri DOR

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Revenue is now accepting management contract bids for the O’Fallon License Office, located at 2421 Highway K, O’Fallon, Missouri 63368. Bids to operate the O’Fallon License Office must be submitted by March 21.

For a list of bid opportunities and bid response instructions, please visit Missouri’s statewide electronic procurement system, MissouriBUYS, at https://missouribuys.mo.gov/. Interested groups or individuals who wish to bid to operate the O’Fallon License Office must have an active Federal Employer Identification Number (FEIN) and must submit the proposal under the legal entity name for which the FEIN was assigned. The Missouri Department of Revenue, through the Office of Administration, posted a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the O’Fallon License Office contract, since the current contract is close to expiring. Interested bidders have approximately 10 business days to submit their proposal for the operation of the license office in the competitive bid process, as outlined in the RFP. A scheduled tour of the current location may be requested by emailing the procurement contact listed on MissouriBUYS.

Proposals will be evaluated on items as outlined in the RFP. All of the proposals will be evaluated by a review team at the Department of Revenue, and the proposal that scores best in the areas outlined in the RFP will be selected to operate the office.

Resources to Help Guide Potential Bidders:

· Missouri License Office Locations - https://dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/

· Estimated Transactions and Processing Fees Collected at Missouri License Offices FY22 - https://dor.mo.gov/contact/documents/FY2022MVandDLEstimatedTransactionsandProcessingFeesSummary.pdf

· Recent Evaluations of Awarded Bids - https://dor.mo.gov/resources/purchasing/

License offices are operated by independent contractors and are overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process.

For more information-

Contact: Anne Marie Moy

(573) 751-8222

AnneMarie.Moy@dor.mo.gov