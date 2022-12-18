(Opinion) Who is in charge here?

Ceiling collapse. Photo by Roderick Boyd

I am. As a retired professional buyer, I am used to sourcing the best deals and negotiating an even better deal. Companies need to acknowledge that it’s the consumer who holds the purse strings, especially in this era of high inflation. It’s not written anywhere that I am required to be brand loyal. If I am, it’s because I like the product or service and the price I am paying. Take Mint Mobile for example. I get great coverage and unlimited data for a reasonable price. One thing. Ryan, shame on you. I understand the need for increasing your customer base, but your buy 3 months, get 3 months free deal is forgetting those who butter your bread... your loyal customers. We deserve something for the holidays too...other than the annual photograph of you.

A month ago, a pipe burst in my apartment, and the proceeding flood was 2 feet high. Consequently, everything was destroyed. This puts me in the market to replace it all. Okay, I am looking at potentially buying 5 new appliances. Appliances ain’t cheap. While I am partial to Samsung, there is nothing to persuade my purchase short of a sizable discount. If the company is not willing to accommodate me, there are plenty of other brands out there. That’s not all I have to buy. I went through something like this once before when a friend's house burned down. I helped him get substantial discounts, but I tell you, once in a lifetime is enough. Even as a professional, I got charred around the edges. Here I am, doing it all over again. People tend not to realize all they acquired over the years until they have to replace it.

A short segway now might be a good time to inventory what you have and ensure you're insured enough to replace it. While we are talking about replacement, you should note replacement cost does not mean replacement cost. That says the insurance company replaces it, whatever the cost. No. The insurance company will still depreciate it based on age, condition, and the price paid. I am waiting to see how my insurance company calculates to cost of a custom oak desk. Just be forewarned.

The best way, in my humble opinion, for consumers to drive home the point we are in charge, is to refuse to pay higher prices. If that car dealer doesn’t want to come down, walk away. I know, when you really, really want something, that’s not easy to do. Just get a spine and do it.