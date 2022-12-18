(Opinion) Who is in charge here?

Roderick Boyd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Wwwo_0jmCte6j00
Ceiling collapse.Photo byRoderick Boyd

I am. As a retired professional buyer, I am used to sourcing the best deals and negotiating an even better deal. Companies need to acknowledge that it’s the consumer who holds the purse strings, especially in this era of high inflation. It’s not written anywhere that I am required to be brand loyal. If I am, it’s because I like the product or service and the price I am paying. Take Mint Mobile for example. I get great coverage and unlimited data for a reasonable price. One thing. Ryan, shame on you. I understand the need for increasing your customer base, but your buy 3 months, get 3 months free deal is forgetting those who butter your bread... your loyal customers. We deserve something for the holidays too...other than the annual photograph of you.

A month ago, a pipe burst in my apartment, and the proceeding flood was 2 feet high. Consequently, everything was destroyed. This puts me in the market to replace it all. Okay, I am looking at potentially buying 5 new appliances. Appliances ain’t cheap. While I am partial to Samsung, there is nothing to persuade my purchase short of a sizable discount. If the company is not willing to accommodate me, there are plenty of other brands out there. That’s not all I have to buy. I went through something like this once before when a friend's house burned down. I helped him get substantial discounts, but I tell you, once in a lifetime is enough. Even as a professional, I got charred around the edges. Here I am, doing it all over again. People tend not to realize all they acquired over the years until they have to replace it.

A short segway now might be a good time to inventory what you have and ensure you're insured enough to replace it. While we are talking about replacement, you should note replacement cost does not mean replacement cost. That says the insurance company replaces it, whatever the cost. No. The insurance company will still depreciate it based on age, condition, and the price paid. I am waiting to see how my insurance company calculates to cost of a custom oak desk. Just be forewarned.

The best way, in my humble opinion, for consumers to drive home the point we are in charge, is to refuse to pay higher prices. If that car dealer doesn’t want to come down, walk away. I know, when you really, really want something, that’s not easy to do. Just get a spine and do it.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Shopping# Consumers# Insurance

Comments / 1

Published by

Disabled senior Vietnam era veteran and former opinions columnist

Sandy, UT
175 followers

More from Roderick Boyd

Opinion: Pinterest Review

Every so often, I like to review websites. Have you ever been to Pinterest? This site quite literally has something for everyone no matter what you are into. I absolutely adore it. I’ll bet designers of the past wish they had a tool like this. I am embarking on a new career path in architecture at graduate school. I have always enjoyed drafting and I am good at it, spending hours at my table without realizing it. I utilize all the resources at my disposal and Pinterest (Pinterest editors: you can send my kickback check here) never disappoints. While not expressly stated, I consider any pin as meant to be shared. Not only do I find a plethora of ideas for interior and exterior designs, new ways to organize space, and design directions I would never have thought of, but it also shows how to incorporate color, textures, and a wide variety of hacks. Do you enjoy woodwork? Are you good at making furniture? You could begin a business venture just using the ideas for tables of all sorts.

Read full story
Sandy, UT

Frozen pipe burst in Sandy

A frozen sprinkler system main burst Thursday, November 17th. The incident occurred at Victoria Woods senior apartment building located at 617 E 9000 S in Sandy, Utah. Pressurized sprinkler systems can put out as much as 100 gallons per minute. Although early in the season, Salt Lake Valley water runs very cold. A significant amount of damage was sustained on all four floors and several residents have been displaced while repairs are completed. Management was not available for comment but has worked diligently to accommodate residents. It is prudent to take all necessary precautions to avoid water damage from freezing pipes.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: No One Said Life Is Fair

With inflation raging out of control, more people are turning to crowdfunding. But how successful are those campaigns? According to Forbes, 12% of medical campaigns reach their goals. 12%. That is not exactly encouraging. Why is the success rate so low? One reason is there are 10,000 new campaigns every day. It is not humanly possible to see them all. In fact, most campaigns go unseen. Unless you are one of the few blessed people who get press coverage, your campaign won’t be seen either.

Read full story

Opinion: The Housing For Low-Income Americans Act

I have a solution for homelessness. Okay, so my plan may not end homelessness, but it could make a really big dent. I am the Director and founder of an eighteen-year-old homeless advocacy organization. In addition, I’ve been homeless off and on for many years. I’ve been to many shelters across the country and seen what works and what doesn’t. As I see it, the biggest problem with America’s homeless issue is the lack of cooperation and organization on a national basis. Imagine people attacking the issue from a million different directions. Now add the fact that many of the people in charge are clueless and only in it for the brownie points. I am here to offer a viable solution that I have tried championing for over a decade. I’ve sent copies of a bill proposal to media outlets, powerful moguls, and umpteen legislators. I’m saddened to report that none of our “caring” legislators were interested. My only course of action is public opinion and shaming them...which won’t be easy since most have no shame. First, some facts. According to Pewtrust.org, there is a shortage of 3.8 million affordable housing units in the US. Endhomelessness.org puts the number of homeless at about 580 thousand. There are currently 16 million vacant homes. More than 2.3 million low-income families are on the Housing Choice Voucher program. Most of those are renters (I don’t even want to guess how many are renting from slumlords). What if you could move a majority of renters into homes of their own that are currently sitting vacant? Those affordable units then become open to absorb the homeless. Wouldn’t that be a win-win?

Read full story
77 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy