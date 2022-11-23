Opinion: Pinterest Review

Photo by Pinterest

Every so often, I like to review websites. Have you ever been to Pinterest? This site quite literally has something for everyone no matter what you are into. I absolutely adore it. I’ll bet designers of the past wish they had a tool like this. I am embarking on a new career path in architecture at graduate school. I have always enjoyed drafting and I am good at it, spending hours at my table without realizing it. I utilize all the resources at my disposal and Pinterest (Pinterest editors: you can send my kickback check here) never disappoints. While not expressly stated, I consider any pin as meant to be shared. Not only do I find a plethora of ideas for interior and exterior designs, new ways to organize space, and design directions I would never have thought of, but it also shows how to incorporate color, textures, and a wide variety of hacks. Do you enjoy woodwork? Are you good at making furniture? You could begin a business venture just using the ideas for tables of all sorts.

It doesn’t matter what your tastes are. Futuristic, contemporary, French provincial, English Tudor... all styles are represented. Crafts, fashion, travel destinations... I am never at a loss for ideas. In an era where so much of the Internet has been perverted for nefarious purposes, it’s a breath of fresh air to find a site that is so versatile and useful. I encourage everyone to tour and see what Pinterest can offer you. Best of all, it’s free.