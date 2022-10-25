Opinion: The Housing For Low-Income Americans Act

I have a solution for homelessness. Okay, so my plan may not end homelessness, but it could make a really big dent. I am the Director and founder of an eighteen-year-old homeless advocacy organization. In addition, I’ve been homeless off and on for many years. I’ve been to many shelters across the country and seen what works and what doesn’t. As I see it, the biggest problem with America’s homeless issue is the lack of cooperation and organization on a national basis. Imagine people attacking the issue from a million different directions. Now add the fact that many of the people in charge are clueless and only in it for the brownie points. I am here to offer a viable solution that I have tried championing for over a decade. I’ve sent copies of a bill proposal to media outlets, powerful moguls, and umpteen legislators. I’m saddened to report that none of our “caring” legislators were interested. My only course of action is public opinion and shaming them...which won’t be easy since most have no shame. First, some facts. According to Pewtrust.org, there is a shortage of 3.8 million affordable housing units in the US. Endhomelessness.org puts the number of homeless at about 580 thousand. There are currently 16 million vacant homes. More than 2.3 million low-income families are on the Housing Choice Voucher program. Most of those are renters (I don’t even want to guess how many are renting from slumlords). What if you could move a majority of renters into homes of their own that are currently sitting vacant? Those affordable units then become open to absorb the homeless. Wouldn’t that be a win-win?

The Housing for Low-Income Americans Homes Act

This program affects every American, not just the participants once it becomes law. If banks can sell off excess properties they hold, perhaps they won't need a bailout. The need for subsidized housing has never been greater with unemployment growing every month. The government cannot subsidize housing for everyone, so America needs another option. Something that helps the government stretch its dollars, helps the people in need become stabilized (perhaps for the first time in their lives), and helps the real estate market all at the same time. My plan does this and even offers a return on investment for the taxpayers.

There are multiple housing programs currently available such as FHA; however, none of these programs address the needs of the disabled. Try obtaining a conventional loan on an income of less than $10,000 a year. I propose a program that offers those on disability a low-interest home loan with no money down and not based on credit history. A loan that offers a conversion option to a conventional or a different program should they become gainfully employed. For those who question if a program such as this is doomed due to clients that cannot afford to make payments, I say two things. First, participants are looking at monthly rates less than the cost of rent, and second, never underestimate the pride of homeownership, especially for one whom couldn’t afford a home otherwise.

This proposal saves the government money over new subsidy programs as no money needs to be fronted … the government simply guarantees the loan. It houses people more economically offering them self-respect in the process. It answers the banking industry's problem with foreclosed homes costing them profits in the form of HOA fees. The return on investment? Of course, there is obvious interest in the loans and taxes, but more importantly, this offers the disabled success. Once they get a taste of success, they will want more, so this may be the single greatest act the government can do to encourage those who have been disheartened by constant failure to try. Try to improve themselves, try to work again, and try to become productive citizens again. I can only speak for myself on this issue, but that is what I want as a disabled veteran … a chance.

Here is a basic outline of my proposal.

No down payment is required.

Not based on credit.

Must be a recipient of Social Security Disability (including SSI) or Veterans Disability (and not eligible for a VA loan.)

Term limit of 40 years.

Low Interest fixed at 1.5%

Participants are still eligible for weatherization assistance.

Participants must enroll in the US Direct Express program.

Principle, Interest, Taxes, Insurance, and all other applicable fees will be automatically deducted from the Direct Express account.

A loan eligible for conversion to another government program such as FHA or conventional should the participant no longer meet requirements to maintain program eligibility.

Program eligibility is based on being a recipient of SSDI, SSI or VA disability benefits and not earning a separate income over the allowed limits set by those programs.

Participants are eligible for loans fully guaranteed by US Government.

If the cost of buying said home is less than the cost of the home, the difference may be approved if used for housing-related expenses such as furnishings and capital improvements. This would permit a house to be remodeled to meet ADA requirements if required.

Participants should be counseled on first-time home buying (such as HOAs, hidden costs, etc.) It may be necessary to limit HOA increases.

Participants are eligible to participate in alternative energy programs (solar, wind generation, Energy Star, etc.)

Homeownership is not to be used as a resource in calculating any other government benefit program such as Food Stamps.

Any rebates offered by realtors or others are the sole property of the participant.

The government maintains the right to insist on an inspection of the property before purchase to protect their interest and the participants.

The loan is not forgivable upon death. Heirs must pay off notes or property reverts to government coffers.

Consider the benefits. Banks win by not having to pay HOA fees on foreclosed properties (which probably end up costing taxpayers in the end.) The realtors win by being able to sell homes. The money they can then spend for the benefit of the economy. Communities win by getting homes back on the tax rolls. The participants win by owning their own homes allowing them to get stabilized. All this equates to the taxpayers winning with another paid-for economic jolt. Last, but certainly not least, you win Mr. President by going down in history as a man who showed his compassion for the people who got him elected. I would relish the opportunity to hear what you think of this proposal.

The Housing Choice Voucher Homeownership program is already law. What does it take to implement such a program? One: Making the homeownership option available to all recipients and not just those in select locations. Two the creation of a non-conventional guaranteed loan exclusively for HCV participants. This ladies and gentlemen is doable. The question we should be asking is why our legislators drag their feet in doing something tangible. I invite your feedback.