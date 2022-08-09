OPINION: Insulin - Just Another Political Chess Piece

So why would Senate Republicans shut down a price cap on insulin in an election year? Because Senate Democrats are the ones who introduced it, that's why. What a bunch of jerks right? In a 3 card Monte game of political wins and losses (that's what our government has become) you can't let "the other guys" have a win. But what about us...you know, the people? Can we win one for once? Neither Republicans nor Democrats actually lost here but you know who did? Anyone who needs or has a family member who needs insulin to survive. The Democrats did manage to get the insulin price capped for Medicare recipients but for the millions who have private insurance? No such luck.
Now don't think the Democrats are blameless on this one because they orchestrated the whole thing. Democrats knew that in order to make the insulin cap part of the inflation reduction bill, the rules of the Senate would have to be amended with a 60% majority. They also knew they wouldn't get enough Republicans to vote for the amendment. GOTCHA! Now, Democrats have a great talking point to chastise uncaring Republicans with in the midterms. That's a political win! Make no mistake though, Republicans knew how this game was being played. They chose to stand up to those spendthrift Democrats so they could go home and tell their constituents how hard they fight for them before the midterms. That's a political win! Do you notice a pattern here? The two political parties ALWAYS find a way to win and it's usually at our collective expense.
The next time you think either party is YOUR party...think again. We the people are not and have not been the priority of those in Congress for many years. Most of us know that already and it explains why their approval rating is at an all time low. In my opinion, our two party system of governance is incredibly broken. Term limits may be an answer but it seems that within months of being sworn in, those newly elected to Congress have already been dazzled by DC politics and it's power brokers. 3rd party candidates have gained little traction in recent years and mostly, only served as spoilers in national elections.
I certainly don't have the answer to this problem. However, I think a good starting point is to realize that our two political parties and the righteous indignant fringe at either extreme end of the political spectrum, are widening the divide instead of closing the gap in America. Politics have always been tribal but the current iteration of political tribalism seems much more toxic and destructive than in the past. Real leadership brings people of all stripes together. I see little, if any, of that sentiment from anyone currently serving in Congress. If they can't even hammer out an agreement on what to do with a life saving drug like insulin, is there any hope they're capable of doing the right thing with anything else? Maybe it's time for "none of the above" to be an option when we go to the ballot box? It worked in the 1985 movie Brewster's Millions and at this point, I have more faith in an old movie than I do in any politician.
