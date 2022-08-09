OPINION: Insulin - Just Another Political Chess Piece

So why would Senate Republicans shut down a price cap on insulin in an election year? Because Senate Democrats are the ones who introduced it, that's why. What a bunch of jerks right? In a 3 card Monte game of political wins and losses (that's what our government has become) you can't let "the other guys" have a win. But what about us...you know, the people? Can we win one for once? Neither Republicans nor Democrats actually lost here but you know who did? Anyone who needs or has a family member who needs insulin to survive. The Democrats did manage to get the insulin price capped for Medicare recipients but for the millions who have private insurance? No such luck.

Now don't think the Democrats are blameless on this one because they orchestrated the whole thing. Democrats knew that in order to make the insulin cap part of the inflation reduction bill, the rules of the Senate would have to be amended with a 60% majority. They also knew they wouldn't get enough Republicans to vote for the amendment. GOTCHA! Now, Democrats have a great talking point to chastise uncaring Republicans with in the midterms. That's a political win! Make no mistake though, Republicans knew how this game was being played. They chose to stand up to those spendthrift Democrats so they could go home and tell their constituents how hard they fight for them before the midterms. That's a political win! Do you notice a pattern here? The two political parties ALWAYS find a way to win and it's usually at our collective expense.

The next time you think either party is YOUR party...think again. We the people are not and have not been the priority of those in Congress for many years. Most of us know that already and it explains why their approval rating is at an all time low. In my opinion, our two party system of governance is incredibly broken. Term limits may be an answer but it seems that within months of being sworn in, those newly elected to Congress have already been dazzled by DC politics and it's power brokers. 3rd party candidates have gained little traction in recent years and mostly, only served as spoilers in national elections.